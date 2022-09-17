Top 5 must-watch K dramas to reminisce your school days

School is a sensitive topic as it brings back a flood of memories - good and bad, alike. In the last couple of years, a lot of us underwent entirely diverse schooling experiences. While a lot many students attended classes online due to Covid restrictions and were happy about it, others missed their school campus, casually hanging out with their friends, eating in class, waiting for summer vacations and camps, and gossiping with their friends about their latest crush. Overall, school days have a tendency to bring mixed emotions - from the subtle joys of friendship to challenging homework.

However, not everything is sunshine and rainbows even in school life, because things do get a bit monotonous and tiring as you age. Thankfully, we have these back-to-school K dramas (especially for all those students who could not exactly live the literal school life owing to corona). From the bittersweet memories of summer vacations to the excitement of learning and nervousness of reuniting with your schoolmates - these K dramas are fun and a refreshing hit on nostalgia. Not just high school, these K dramas even showcase the dramatic yet spirited college life of all types of students. Brace yourselves for a roller coaster of emotions with these K dramas that you must watch to reminisce your school or college days. Ready? 5 Best back-to-school K dramas that you must watch! 1. Heirs IMDb = 7.5/10 Released = 2013 Episodes = 20 Watch on = Viki or Netflix Starring = Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won, Krystal Jung, Park Hyung Sik, Kang Min Hyuk, Kang Ha Neul, Choi Jin Hyuk, and Jun Soo Jin

Heirs is a K drama that is basically a Cinderella story. It is a rom-com drama television series wherein the plot revolves around the story of the families of prosperous South Korean companies who send their children only to elite schools in order to prepare and groom those heirs to acquire the generational wealth of their family. Now, the Cinderella twist comes when a housekeeper’s daughter enrolls herself in one of those elite schools after getting a scholarship and finds herself stuck in a love triangle with a luxury resort conglomerate and the heir to the Empire Group. Although the plot may sound a bit predictable, it is contrastingly entertaining and a must-watch back-to-school K drama to reminisce your school or college days. 2. School 2017 IMDb = 7.4/10 Released = 2017 Episodes = 16 Watch on = Viki or Netflix Starring = Kim Se Jeong, Kim Jung Hyun (1990), Jang Dong Yoon, Han Sun Hwa, and Han Joo Wan

This romantic comedy drama is a coming-of-age K drama television series that is shrouded in mystery wherein an anonymous person pulls a prank on the administration team of a school. What catches everyone's attention is that not all the pranks are harmless - while some are absolute nuisance others signify standing up for justice. Every person in the school wants to know who this anonymous person is and what are the reasons behind these pranks. It is a great K drama if you love some mystery sprinkled with fun drama. Plus, the chemistry between the lead couple is hot and infectious, creating tension amongst the audience, who will long for some action from them. Watch this entertaining K drama to reminisce your school or college day pranks and teenage romance! 3. School 2021 IMDb = 7.4/10 Released = 2021 Episodes = 17 Watch on = Viki or Netflix Starring = Kim Yo Han, Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, Kim Kang Min, and Seo Hee Seon

This romantic comedy drama is a coming-of-age K drama television series that revolves around the concept of getting into the workforce right out of high school. Throughout the series, you will get to see how every person is getting ready to enter the practical employment world by learning a trade. In this K drama, the highlighted trade is woodworking, wherein you will see the students crafting fascinating objects like music boxes and benches. So, if you feel connected and inspired to take over the corporate world (or already own the workforce right after high school), this K drama is a must-watch. It will let you relive those pure and raw emotions that every teenager goes through when deciding to take that huge step into the corporate world. Dreams do come true, and you'll see it in this back-to-school K drama! 4. Dear.M IMDb = 7.3/10 Released = 2022 Episodes = 12 Watch on = Viki or Netflix Starring = Park Hye Soo, Jaehyun (NCT), Noh Jung Ui, and Bae Hyeon Seong

Yet another rom-com drama television series wherein you will feel the butterflies in your stomach when you see the storyline covering friendships, first love, and social gatherings. In short, a light-hearted college must-watch K drama that will immediately take you back to your college days. To make the show more fun, the plot also includes mysterious lovers, love letters, and an old-school romance, urging the students to explore their own relationships and bonds. Trust us, you do not want to this miss out on watching this carefree K drama! 5. Mimicus IMDb = no ratings yet Released = 2022 Episodes = 16 Watch on = Viki or Netflix Starring = Yoo Young Jae, Jo Yu Ri, Kim Yoon Woo, Nana, Oh Jae Woong, and Kim Myung Chan