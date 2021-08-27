Top 5 reasons why you should tune into Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah starrer 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

We are 24 hours away from the much-awaited premiere of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'. To give our readers a summary of the storyline, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is the remake of the film 'Mr Hong. 'Hometown ChaChaCha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them. It is touted as one of the biggest releases of 2021 and if you are in two minds about watching the drama, allow us to give you the top 5 reasons why you should tune into this charming rom-com this weekend.

1. Kim Seon Ho

The flavour of the season, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' marks Kim Seon Ho's first solo lead role! The talented actor who won our hearts as the soft-hearted, tough speaking investor Han Ji Pyeong in 'Start Up' will be seen playing Hong Doo Shik who lends a helping hand to everyone in the quiet, quaint seaside village of Gongjin. Although he is unemployed, he has a lot of vocational talent.

2. Shin Min Ah

The beautiful and talented actress will be making her small-screen comeback after starring in the drama 'Chief Of Staff'. Shin Min Ah is playing Dr Yoon Hye Jin, an ambitious and perfectionist dentist. She moves to the quiet and quaint seaside village of Gongjin afterlife goes awry.

3. Chemistry Quotient

This is the first time Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah are paired opposite each other and fans are excited to see the cute chemistry between the 'dimpled leads'. 'Shik-Hye' as they have lovingly called their screen pair are beautifully mismatched with lots of romance, frisky fun and joy-filled humour.

4. The supporting cast

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' boasts of a good roster of amazing actors like Lee Sang Yi of 'Once Again' and 'Youth Of May' fame. The eternal grandmother of K-drama land Kim Young Ok and many other wonderful actors like Woo Mi Hwa, Cha Chung Hwa and Baek Seung.

5. Feel Good factor

The vibe of the drama is literally 'feel good'! It seems like a warm hug, comfortable and cosy, packed with some beautiful messages about life, love, relationships and self. Positive and uplifting, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is a perfect watch for the weekend packed with a coffret of emotions, a little something for everyone.

'Hometown ChaChaCha' will premiere on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

