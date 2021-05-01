Top 5 reasons why you should tune into Lee Do Hyun's Youth Of May next week

We have made a comprehensive list of all the reasons why you should be tuning into Youth Of May which premieres on May 3.

Youth Of May is here to make our May a lot better! While the situation is pretty gloomy outside, we are glad we have our favourite dramas to keep us company in this grim situation. For the unversed, Youth Of May is a romance drama featuring Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in lead roles. Set in 1980 during the Gwangju Uprising, Youth of May tells a passionate love story between a medical student Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and a nurse Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si). The show is all set to air on May 3 at 9.30 pm KST on KBS 2TV. We give you 5 reasons as to why you should tune in to the show.

1. Lee Do Hyun

The man himself! Lee Do Hyun has proved his versatility as an actor and performer in dramas like Prison Playbook, Sweet Home and 18 Again and going by the teasers, Lee Do Hyun plays a bashful and charismatic medical student and we cannot wait to see him in his new avatar.

2. Retro-Theme

Korean dramas capture the 1980s like nobody else does and if the promos are anything to go by, Youth Of May has done a splendid job in showcasing the 1980s with vintage fashion, homes and cars! Not just that, historically significant events of 1980s Korea will be addressed via the show. We cannot wait.

3. Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si worked together in the horror drama Sweet Home, where they played siblings. Now in a complete role reversal, the two talented actors are paired opposite each other in this romantic drama. It would be exciting to see them play lovers on screen.

4. Supporting Cast

Is it even a K-drama if it does not have a solid supporting cast? Geum Sae Rok plays Lee Soo Ryeon who despite being wealthy desperately fights for social justice and feels responsible. She is friends with Kim Myeong Hee and is helping her find a dream. Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yi plays Lee Soo Chan a businessman who works at a trading company after returning from his studies abroad in France.

5. A short Melodrama

It has been a long time since we watched a good romance melodrama on screen and also Youth of May is a relatively shorter drama with 12 episodes! 12 episodes will allow the storyline to pan out well, without overstretching and dramatising it for no reason. We are excited to watch the drama.

When does Youth Of May air? Youth Of May airs on KBS2TV from May 3 at 9:30 pm KST.

