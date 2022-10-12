Top 5 shockingly well made K-dramas of 2022: All of Us Are Dead, Twenty Five, Twenty One and more

2022 has been a year full of fabulous releases from South Korea as it feeds into the Hallyu wave even further. All kinds of shows, be it romance, crime, zombie, thrillers, melodrama, slice of life or even sports, a massive boost of high-quality content has been observed over the year and the last few months present the potential of being even more promising. Here are some of our favourite releases from the year.

One thing that Korean shows have mastered over time are apocalyptic shows, zombies being the frontrunner in the list. All of Us Are Dead is the story of a bunch of high schoolers as a deadly zombie virus breaks through in their school premises and spreads through the city rapidly. The outbreak becomes uncontrollable and at a point even makes friends turn against each other with the blink of an eye. In the midst of this, long buried emotions of love, fear, jealousy, admiration, and defeat seep through the cracks. Young stars with the likes of Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon (Park Solomon), Yoo In Soo and more found their breakout characters from this drama. Set to return for a season 2, a hybrid existence lies at the centre of the story.

Little Women:

Starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon, Uhm Ji Won and others, this is a thrilling story based on the bestseller novel of the same name. A set of three sibling sisters are at the baseline of the show, as they battle through poverty against one of the most influential families in the country. Lost lives and the threat of death loom over their lives at every step while they take control of what is theirs. Corruption and fear all around them, it becomes a sensational story. Little Women impressed the viewers with its crisp and flawless run, leaving fans wanting for more.

My Liberation Notes:

A completely different route from the others on the list, this is a slice of life drama through and through. Starring Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Gu, Lee Min Ki, Lee El in the lead roles, My LIberation Notes is the story of three siblings who live with their family in a faraway place from their workplaces. As life happens and they maneuver love, money, greed and ambitions, not everything goes as they’d like it to. A mysterious man who is dependent on alcohol finds refuge in their neighbourhood and works tirelessly at their family business to stay away from his otherwise chaotic city life. The K-drama is a definite addition to our list.

Twenty Five, Twenty One:

Not all love stories need to end with the couple getting together at the end and that’s okay! This sports based K-drama starring Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jo Yuri and Choi Hyun Wook in the lead roles shows the life of a fencer and a news reporter as they go from being friends to lovers and then to just a chapter in each other’s lives. Twenty Five, Twenty One beautifully captures the essence of friendship in our young days and places the onus of the importance of some experiences and the existence of some people in your lives, though not permanent. Growth and belief, effort and understanding, take the charge in this show which is very detailed and filled with love.

Thirty-Nine:

Keep a box of tissues or two by your side as you head into this one. Starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun in the lead roles of three best friends who have been friends since school, it presents a heartbreakingly delicate story of them dealing with pain and heartbreak received through long term camaraderie. As they each search for their life partners, fate has a different curveball for them as it presents a fatal illness to one and their journey of defeat and eventual acceptance. Their dreams being fulfilled at the age of Thirty-Nine, just as they are about to start another daring chapter of their lives in their 40s, are at the heart of the story. Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng and Lee Tae Hwan star as their counterparts in the drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: October 2022 K-drama List: 13 shows including Glitch, Bad Prosecutor, Love is for Suckers and more