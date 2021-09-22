Top 5 songs by DAY6 that will make you want to fall in love

DAY6 has been producing incredibly powerful and heart touching music ever since its debut on September 7, 2015, with the EP ‘The Day ‘ under JYP Entertainment making a dynamic entry into the Korean pop industry. When it comes to heartfelt love songs, there isn’t a single song of DAY6 that won’t make it to the list! The deeply meaningful and relatable lyrics of their songs make the band stand out! Here are some of the best songs by DAY6.

‘You were beautiful’

‘You were beautiful’ is a song written in the memories of one’s ex-lover. The incredible lyrics by member Young K, talk about how memorable every moment spent together was and how one cannot go back in time. The superhit song also has an English version. ‘You were beautiful’ has high-end music and upbeat rhythms along with an addictive chorus. The music video shows a girl remembering all the amazing times she spent with her ex-lover. The song is not just about a person but also all the memories associated with them.

‘Congratulations’

It is impossible to talk about DAY6 without mentioning ‘Congratulations’. This is one of DAY6’s many songs that can calm you down by just listening to it! Lyrically, it talks about the story of a couple that goes on a break. One of the partners gets into a sudden relationship which leaves the other one shattered. Whether you are heartbroken or not, the song will surely bring tears to your eyes.

‘I Loved You’

This one’s a sad song which will make you weep in the memories of your lover. ‘I Loved You’, another super hit track written by Young K, talks about how one is not able to forget their lover and can’t help but want them back. The heavenly vocals of the members add life to the deep and meaningful lyrics. Released in 2017, this song has garnered more than 31 million views on YouTube already!

‘I Smile’

Just like every single song by the band, ‘I smile’ is a perfect song that can make you cry instantly. So grab your tissues because you’ll need them! The vocals of this song are mesmerising as always. But the thing that makes it even more special is the powerful instrumental breaks.

‘Shoot Me’

Another perfect track by the incredibly talented boys, ‘Shoot Me’ brings back hard punk-rock music and has a very catchy vibe. It portrays anger and confrontation and is filled with energy. ‘Shoot Me’ depicts the harsh difference between what one dreams of and how relationships actually are. The lyrics talk about the hurtful actions and sacrifices of the partner which leads to helplessness and frustration.

What is your favourite song by DAY6? Let us know in the comments below.