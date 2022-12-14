Top 6 legal dramas of 2022: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Why Her and more; VOTE for your favorite

The drama follows Cheon Ji Hun (Namgoong Min) who is a lawyer with an unusual style. His hair has a stylish perm. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law. His partner is Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun), a prosecutor’s assistant whose father owns the renowned law firm and she hoped to work there but instead was told that she had to work under Cheon Ji Hun, the lawyer she hates. Over time, they become formidable partners who want justice for the little guys- the people who cannot go against the rich people. The drama is heartwarming as it shows a new case every episode which highlights the struggles of Korean society today. The comedic timing, chemistry, heartbreaking backstories and more just are the best.

It follows the story of Shim Eun Seok (Kim Hye Soo), an elite judge with a cold and distant personality, who is known for her dislike of juveniles, as she becomes a newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. There, she breaks customs and administers her own ways of punishing the offenders. She has to deal with and balance her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases while discovering what being an adult truly means. In the beginning, one doesn’t understand her hatred towards juveniles but her backstory makes us realize her heartbreak and loss.

The Law Cafe

A romance comedy that is included in the legal genre, The Law Cafe follows the two main leads- Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi) and Kim Yu Ri (Lee Se Young)- documentary style as they reconnect after years and tackle new cases together. While they both come from sad back stories, they use it to their power and empathize with the victims that come to them. Lee Se Young and Lee Seung Gi’s comedic timing adds a cherry to the top. With a small town background, enemies to lovers, first love and more tropes, this drama has had the hearts of many viewers and has already been rewatched multiple times since it ended.

Again My Life

The drama follows Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi) as a high school student, where his academic grades ranked at the bottom of his school. Through hard work, Kim Hee-Woo entered a university and eventually passed the bar exam. He now works as an enthusiastic prosecutor. While he investigates possible corruption related to a politician named Jo Tae Seob (Lee Kyoung Young), he gets killed by an unidentified man. But, Kim Hee Woo wakes up and finds himself alive again. The second chance thriller drama adds a sense of threat in the air as one watches on. The chemistry of the cast and the love triangle is also an added bonus!

Why Her

The drama is all about Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) who is a talented lawyer and the youngest partner at TK Law Firm, the best law firm in South Korea. Oh Soo Jae is driven by her desire to win cases and also her self-righteous principles. She has lived her life to achieve success, but she gets involved in an unexpected case and she gets demoted to work as an adjunct professor at Seojung University law school. At the law school, Oh Soo Jae meets Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop). He is a student there. She is cold, calculated and scheming but she does it for a reason but her outlook changes when she meets Gong Chan, who shows her a different side of life. Their chemistry was sweet and beautiful to watch while Seo Hyun Jin as Oh Soo Jae is a riot on screen.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo tells the story of Woo Young Woo, a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who is raised by her single father. She grows up with a single friend at school, Dong Geu-ra-mi, an oddball girl who protects her from school bullies. She graduated at the top of her law school class at Seoul National University. Because of her condition, no one will hire her. However, through a connection of her father’s, she obtains her first job at Hanbada, a large Seoul law firm. Attorney Woo’s intelligence and photographic memory help her to become an excellent lawyer as she is able to recall laws and everything she reads, sees, or hears perfectly. The drama became one of the most popular dramas of 2022 and for good reason- showcasing a person with disabilities as the main character and not just showing her strong but weak moments too. The romance in the drama is heartwarming.

