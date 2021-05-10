Top 6 reasons why you should tune into Doom At Your Service TODAY

Doom At Your Service goes on air today and it is absolutely unmissable! We give you 6 reasons to watch the drama.

The D-Day is finally here! The highly anticipated tvN drama, Doom At Your Service premieres today and we are really excited to watch it! Doom At Your Service is a fantasy-romance drama that narrates the unlikely romance between Tak Dong Kyung, played by Park Bo Young and Myeol Mang, portrayed by Seo In Guk. Tak Dong Kyung plays a web-based novel editor, who has devoted her life to her work after her parents pass away. She is lonely but tries her best to be bright and optimistic. However, tragedy strikes her when she is diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour. Tired and helpless, Tak Dong Kyung calls out to the heavens, asking for an end to her misery.

Her cry for help, awakens Myeol Mang, a mysterious celestial being, who is an intermediary between God and Humans. He arrives at her doorstep, promising to grant her a last wish, provided she pays the ultimate price for it. She strikes a life-altering deal with him, which is she can live her life the way she wants to for the next 100 days and post that the grim reaper will take her soul. However, as time passes by, Myeol Mang develops feelings for her, complicating the relationship between mortals and immortal realms.

The star-studded cast of the show includes - Seo In Guk, Park Bo Young, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh and Shin Do Hyun in main roles. The drama is directed by Kwon Young Il. We give 6 reasons why you should tune into the drama today!

1. Seo In Guk

The singer turned actor has grown from strength to strength, and it is commendable to see him grow into a solid leading man. He started his career with Reply 1997 and since has starred in amazing dramas like Shopaholic Louis and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, besides making appearances in dramas like Navillera and Abyss. We are excited to watch Seo In Guk as Myeol Mang.

2. Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young is a fine actor and fantasy-based dramas are her speciality! The talented actress has starred in many fantasy-based dramas like Oh My Ghost, Strong Woman Bong Soon and Abyss and has a solid track record with them. We hope the magic prevails with this one too, and we know Park Bo Young will shine as usual!

3. The lead pair's chemistry

We don't know if Myeol Mang and Tak Dong Kyung are fated to be, but Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk certainly are! Did you know, Seo In Guk made a brief appearance in Park Bo Young's drama Oh My Ghost and again, he made a cameo in Abyss, again Park Bo Young's drama. Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young were certainly destined to work together and going by Seo In Guk's own admission at the press conference of Doom At Your Service, his chemistry with Park Bo Young is as perfect as he imagined it to be! We cannot wait now.

4. Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun

We are equally excited to watch the parallel leads' romance track in the drama. Lee Soo Hyuk essays Cha Joo Ik, the head editor at the web novel publishing company Life Story who fuels the passion in romance authors with his sweet and romantic verses. Kang Tae Oh plays Lee Hyun Kyu, a café owner who matures after a regrettable experience of running away from his first love. Shin Do Hyun portrays Na Ji Na, a beautiful web novelist who one day gets caught up in a heart-fluttering and relatable love triangle between Cha Joo Ik and Lee Hyun Kyu.

5. Studio Dragon x tvN

Doom At Your Service is the love creation of Studio Dragon and tvN drama, and K-drama fans will know that this is one marvellous combination! Doom At Your Service is produced by Studio Dragon. Studio Dragon is South Korea’s largest scripted television studio whose businesses involve everything from planning and development to financing, production, and distribution. The company was founded in 2016 as a division of CJ ENM Media Content and has created over 179 series with its team of 231 creative professionals, consisting of writers, directors, and producers. In the end of 2020, Studio Dragon will have produced 28 series for both Korea’s terrestrial and cable broadcasting networks, and Netflix. In addition to its recent global hit Netflix series, Crash Landing on You (2019), Studio Dragon is also credited in the creation of The Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Mr. Sunshine(2018), and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016). The New York Times listed Stranger (2017) in The 10 Best Shows of 2017, while Mother (2018) was included in the official competition selection of the Cannes International Series Festival. The 10 Best Korean Dramas to Watch on Netflix, an article recently published by Time magazine, listed five Studio Dragon series: Crash Landing on You (2019), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Signal (2016), and Stranger (2017). Studio Dragon, having established its US branch in early 2020, hopes to collaborate with leading global production companies to plan and produce local TV series for the global audience.

6. Star-studded line up for the drama's OST

Doom At Your Service not only promises a great story, but also amazing music! EXO's Baekhyun, Tomorrow x Together, Ailee, Gummy, Davichi and leading man, Seo In Guk himself will be lending their heavenly vocals to the drama's official soundtrack. The Doom at Your Service OST is produced by Music&New, the same company that created soundtracks for the hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Beauty Inside, Chief of Staff, and more. WOW!

Doom At Your Service premieres today at 9 pm KST.

