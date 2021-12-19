Top 6 Unique web dramas of 2021 to watch before the year ends

Besides music and television dramas, South Korea can also make some unique and eccentric web dramas and 2021 has seen a lot of it. With the pandemic going on, many of the television dramas were cancelled or shifted to a later date and that’s where the web dramas flourished the most so here are some are favourites!

Work Later, Drink Now

A TVING web drama, ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ stars APINK’s Eunji, Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa and Super Junior’s Choi Siwon and based on the webtoon of the same name, it depicts the lives of three working women who relieve stress at the end of the day by drinking and participating in riotous after-work sessions. But the drama goes beyond the funny drunk antics and the comedy chemistry shared by the three friends but also takes a look at the ‘not-so-fun’ parts of their lives as well, giving them a well-rounded personality and many millennials watching the series related to their struggles and issues as well as their desires and dreams.

Adult Trainee

It tells the tale of hormonal teenagers as their bodies mature. There is Jae Min, who gets addicted to masturbation, conservative Yu Ra who begins a risqué rendezvous with her male friend and overweight Na Eun who’s never had a boyfriend before. The drama is different from others as it shows the true emotions and struggles a highschool student faces as they grow into adults.

Peng

Saying goodbye to her twenties, thirty-year-old Go Sa Ri welcomes this new decade of her life with open arms. Leaving behind the tangled mess of her twenties, Sa Ri is ready to make a fresh start. But walking away from the past is proving more difficult than she ever imagined. She gets involved with 4 handsome men and she has a difficult time choosing the person she wants to be with. Each man represents a different type of love and to be honest, it gives us hope to have such dilemmas soon!

Be My Boyfriend

A nobody, Lee Seungmin is the epitome of an ordinary Joe. He has a crush on the most popular girl in school, Oh Jina, an idol trainee. Then one day, Oh Jina proposes that they start a fake relationship! The drama grazes the typical ‘falling in love during the pretend relationship’ trope but the main cast’s chemistry is commendable and the way the soft male lead falls for the strong female lead is definitely heart fluttering.



Scripting Your Destiny

Shin Ho Yoon is a powerful god in charge of determining human fate. His job in the celestial world is to write the destinies of mortals. But when he is charged with writing a romantic fate, he decides to steal ideas he reads in notes for a future screenplay authored by scriptwriter Go Chae Kyung. While he webs a pretty story for Chae Kyung and his love interest, he ends up falling for her and that leads to a confusing yet heartwarming love story.

Replay

A group of high schoolers goes on a musical adventure as they edge toward the end of their schooldays – forming a band. But not long after they have begun, a new journey gets underway: romance. And it is a force that threatens to sow the seeds of disharmony in the band. A love triangle, side characters’ romance and beautiful music- it is a sure shot formula! Hwiyoung of SF9 playing a brooding second lead is definitely a plus!

Which web drama have you watched and which one will you be adding to your watchlist? Let us know in the comments below.