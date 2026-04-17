Top 9 psychological thrillers on Netflix: From The Call to Unlocked
Here are some of the most entertaining psychological thriller films for you to watch.
Netflix offers a bunch of interesting and mind-twisting psychological thriller films for you to check out and add to your watchlist. Below is a list of a few.
1. The Call
Two women get connected over a phone call, one in 1999 and the other in 2019, and end up in an entangled mess of choices and consequences that leave them and their perpetrators with changed futures multiple times. With police, a serial killer, and each of their mothers getting involved in the mess, they are tested to the end of their wits.
- Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El
- Director: Lee Chung Hyun
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Science Fiction
- Release Date: November 27, 2020
2. Unlocked
Na Mi is a part-time worker at a cafe who also helps out her father with his store, and has her phone stolen and hacked into when she leaves it unlocked. A hacker takes control of her life and social media narrative, revealing terrifying secrets about herself and other victims. Investigation reveals things may not be as simple after all.
- Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Yim Si Wan, Kim Hee Won, Park Ho San, Kim Ye Won, Oh Hyun Kyung, Kim Joo Ryong, Gil Hae Yeon
- Director: Kim Tae Joon
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Release Date: February 17, 2023
3. Silenced
Based on the novel The Crucible by Gong Ji Young, the film follows the story of a special needs school where deaf children are subjected to years of physical and s-xual ab-se at the hands of their teachers and the headmaster, as well as the administrators who are in on it. They buy out any witnesses and continue to trouble the kids, even as a teacher and an activist try their best to bring them to justice.
- Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Hyun Soo, Jung In Seo
- Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Crime, Drama
- Release Date: September 22, 2011
4. The Chase
A serial killer and a former detective turned pimp cross paths when some of the latter’s employees go missing, resulting in a whirlwind of more deaths and a lack of police force support for the right cause. When he sends one of his trusted team members to find out his residence, a more sinister truth is revealed.
- Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Ha Jung Woo, Seo Young Hee, Park Hyo Joo, Jung In Gi, Kim You Jung
- Director: Na Hong Jin
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action
- Release Date: February 14, 2008
5. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
A prosecutor ends up at a highly classified black ops base involved with North Korean counter-intelligence and joins hands with its leader to take down a potential defector. They come across many hurdles but use their skills and wit to come out victorious.
- Cast: Sul Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee El, Song Jae Rim, Park Jin Young
- Director: Na Hyeon
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Spy, Action
- Release Date: April 8, 2022
6. Forgotten
A pair of brothers move to a new home when their parents warn them off opening a particular which eventually reveals a troublesome past and present connection. As a psychiatrist, they see that a family’s secrets and more are revealed, and they realize their own near and dear ones are not who they seemed.
- Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung Keun, Na Young Hee
- Director: Jang Hang Jun
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery
- Release Date: November 29, 2017
7. Revelations
A head pastor of a small church discovers his wife’s infidelity and loses the spot to become a bishop, setting out on a path to capture and torture a convict who is looking for his next prey at his church. He belives to be following the will of God and tries to bring sinners to justice, unaware of how his actions may be illegal.
- Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Shin Hyun Been, Shin Min Jae
- Director: Yeon Sang Ho
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery
- Release Date: March 21, 2025
8. Svaha: The Sixth Finger
A cult investigator digs deep into a Buddhist sect believed to be operating an unapproved scripture and discovers a cult whose leader seeks immortality and preys on the weak, especially a pair of twins, one of whom is born with a deformed leg. It challenges people’s beliefs and their blind following of others.
- Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Jeong Min, Lee Jae In, Jung Jin Young, Jin Seon Kyu, Lee David
- Director: Jang Jae Hyun
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery
- Release Date: February 20, 2019
9. Alive (or #Alive)
A couple of neighbors try to fight off a zombie apocalypse after being trapped in their homes without internet, water, or food. They become each other’s confidantes and rely on one another to save themselves, while struggling to survive in the midst of one of the deadliest attacks.
- Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Hyun Wook, Oh Hye Won
- Director: Cho Il Hyung
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action, Post-apocalyptic
- Release Date: September 8, 2020
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