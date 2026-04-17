Top 9 psychological thrillers on Netflix: From The Call to Unlocked

Netflix offers a bunch of interesting and mind-twisting psychological thriller films for you to check out and add to your watchlist. Below is a list of a few.

1. The Call

Two women get connected over a phone call, one in 1999 and the other in 2019, and end up in an entangled mess of choices and consequences that leave them and their perpetrators with changed futures multiple times. With police, a serial killer, and each of their mothers getting involved in the mess, they are tested to the end of their wits.



Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El

Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Lee Chung Hyun Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Science Fiction

Psychological Thriller, Science Fiction Release Date: November 27, 2020

2. Unlocked

Na Mi is a part-time worker at a cafe who also helps out her father with his store, and has her phone stolen and hacked into when she leaves it unlocked. A hacker takes control of her life and social media narrative, revealing terrifying secrets about herself and other victims. Investigation reveals things may not be as simple after all.

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Yim Si Wan, Kim Hee Won, Park Ho San, Kim Ye Won, Oh Hyun Kyung, Kim Joo Ryong, Gil Hae Yeon

Chun Woo Hee, Yim Si Wan, Kim Hee Won, Park Ho San, Kim Ye Won, Oh Hyun Kyung, Kim Joo Ryong, Gil Hae Yeon Director: Kim Tae Joon

Kim Tae Joon Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Release Date: February 17, 2023

3. Silenced

Based on the novel The Crucible by Gong Ji Young, the film follows the story of a special needs school where deaf children are subjected to years of physical and s-xual ab-se at the hands of their teachers and the headmaster, as well as the administrators who are in on it. They buy out any witnesses and continue to trouble the kids, even as a teacher and an activist try their best to bring them to justice.

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Hyun Soo, Jung In Seo

Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Hyun Soo, Jung In Seo Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Hwang Dong Hyuk Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Crime, Drama

Psychological Thriller, Crime, Drama Release Date: September 22, 2011

4. The Chase

A serial killer and a former detective turned pimp cross paths when some of the latter’s employees go missing, resulting in a whirlwind of more deaths and a lack of police force support for the right cause. When he sends one of his trusted team members to find out his residence, a more sinister truth is revealed.

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Ha Jung Woo, Seo Young Hee, Park Hyo Joo, Jung In Gi, Kim You Jung

Kim Yoon Seok, Ha Jung Woo, Seo Young Hee, Park Hyo Joo, Jung In Gi, Kim You Jung Director: Na Hong Jin

Na Hong Jin Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action

Psychological Thriller, Action Release Date: February 14, 2008

5. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

A prosecutor ends up at a highly classified black ops base involved with North Korean counter-intelligence and joins hands with its leader to take down a potential defector. They come across many hurdles but use their skills and wit to come out victorious.

Cast: Sul Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee El, Song Jae Rim, Park Jin Young

Sul Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee El, Song Jae Rim, Park Jin Young Director: Na Hyeon

Na Hyeon Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Spy, Action

Psychological Thriller, Spy, Action Release Date: April 8, 2022

6. Forgotten

A pair of brothers move to a new home when their parents warn them off opening a particular which eventually reveals a troublesome past and present connection. As a psychiatrist, they see that a family’s secrets and more are revealed, and they realize their own near and dear ones are not who they seemed.

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung Keun, Na Young Hee

Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung Keun, Na Young Hee Director: Jang Hang Jun

Jang Hang Jun Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

Psychological Thriller, Mystery Release Date: November 29, 2017

7. Revelations

A head pastor of a small church discovers his wife’s infidelity and loses the spot to become a bishop, setting out on a path to capture and torture a convict who is looking for his next prey at his church. He belives to be following the will of God and tries to bring sinners to justice, unaware of how his actions may be illegal.

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Shin Hyun Been, Shin Min Jae

Ryu Jun Yeol, Shin Hyun Been, Shin Min Jae Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Yeon Sang Ho Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

Psychological Thriller, Mystery Release Date: March 21, 2025

8. Svaha: The Sixth Finger

A cult investigator digs deep into a Buddhist sect believed to be operating an unapproved scripture and discovers a cult whose leader seeks immortality and preys on the weak, especially a pair of twins, one of whom is born with a deformed leg. It challenges people’s beliefs and their blind following of others.

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Jeong Min, Lee Jae In, Jung Jin Young, Jin Seon Kyu, Lee David

Lee Jung Jae, Park Jeong Min, Lee Jae In, Jung Jin Young, Jin Seon Kyu, Lee David Director: Jang Jae Hyun

Jang Jae Hyun Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

Psychological Thriller, Mystery Release Date: February 20, 2019

9. Alive (or #Alive)

A couple of neighbors try to fight off a zombie apocalypse after being trapped in their homes without internet, water, or food. They become each other’s confidantes and rely on one another to save themselves, while struggling to survive in the midst of one of the deadliest attacks.

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Hyun Wook, Oh Hye Won

Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Hyun Wook, Oh Hye Won Director: Cho Il Hyung

Cho Il Hyung Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action, Post-apocalyptic

Psychological Thriller, Action, Post-apocalyptic Release Date: September 8, 2020

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