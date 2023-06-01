TOP personally confirms exit from BIGBANG on Instagram; Plans 'new chapter' for solo comeback

On May 31, a fan asked, "Have you left BIGBANG?" in a comment on his most recent Instagram post. which TOP responded by saying, "I have already left." He went on to say that he had already said he was leaving and that he had started a new life since last year. At the moment, he is working on his solo career, as evidenced by the post, in which he was hard at work on new solo albums. TOP made his debut in 2006 as a member of BIGBANG. During that time, he released numerous hit songs with his group, including LIE, Last Farewell, LOLLIPOP, FLOWER ROAD, FXXK IT, LOSER, and BANG BANG BANG.

Fans’ reaction:

Seeing the comments, his fans or also known as VIPs (BIGBANG’s fandom) were divided on the abrupt announcement. One half were happy that he was pursuing what makes him happy. Some fans said that the fact TOP is free to do things the way he wants, is a good thing and it will allow him to show his musical color that has probably changed in the last 10 years, which was also when he last released a solo track. Being one of the best composers and producers in YG Entertainment, fans were interested in seeing his growth as a solo artist. But the other half were angry. They were hurt and enraged at the fact that TOP announced so carelessly without officially explaining his stance on the situation. When he said that he had previously confirmed he will be leaving the group as he left YG Entertainment, the fans responded that they were not aware of such an announcement and he should have made it clear.

TOP’s recent activities:

TOP teased a comeback as a singer on May 29 with the phrase 'STILL MAKING MY ALBUMS' in a recent video that showed him enthusiastically working on beats. TOP's current situation as a singer was somewhat different up until recently. Wearing a top and a hoodie, he remained before the space apparatus platform. He is likewise taking part in 'The Moon', which is the first regular citizen moon flight project and got exorbitant interest with more than 1,000,000 candidates. He went on to say that he is entering the top-tier wine business as well and that he plans to soon offer more wines through exclusive importers in some of the world's most important countries.

