Top student Hyeri faces academic threat from Jung Soo Bin and plots against her in Friendly Rivalry; first teaser OUT

High school thriller Friendly Rivalry's first teaser was dropped on January 14, KST, featuring Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin as opposite personalities, with the only similarities between them being their aspirations for academic excellence and bright future. However, Hyeri's character, Yoo Jae Yi can go to any extent to maintain her influence in Chaehwa High School, due to being among the 0.1% of toppers in the nation.

The teaser of Friendly Rivalry begins with a student getting drowned in water. There are two possible explanations of the scene– one of them being that he jumps in herself to take her life being unable to bear the tough life and second someone pushes to clear their path of being a top student by eliminating a possible position snatcher. The teaser aptly portrays the dark side of the South Korean education system and the intense not-so-friendly rivalry between the students.

Watch the teaser here:

Even though the students of Chaehwa High School are minors, they do not think twice while undertaking adult-like brutality to get what they desire. A scene of the teaser shows Yoo Jae Yi (Hyeri) offering her hand to Woo Seul Gi (Jung Soo Bin) when she needs it, but Yoo Jae Yi's underlying evil motives are evident as her face quickly changes expression from that of a caring friend to a scheming rival.

Hyeri's clips in the teaser give us a glimpse into Yoo Jae Yi's obsession for being the center of attention. She cannot accept the fact that Woo Seul Gi, a transfer student from an orphanage, is striving to get to her level of academic brilliance and is also preparing for the same prestigious Korean university. She starts getting curious about her when she feels Woo Seul Gi might be a probable competition to her university entrance exam.

The voiceover in the teaser, saying, "When do you think competition really begins?" is a reference to the blurring of lines when it comes to what is considered 'friendly rivalry' and how much competitiveness can be called healthy. With the major part of the plot and character description being out of wraps, fans await the release of the high school drama. It will premiere every Monday from February 10 to March 3, 2025.

