Topps draws BTS ARMY's wrath for racist & violent illustration of BTS members in Garbage Pail Kids' parody

The illustration depicted an insensitive drawing of BTS members getting injured after losing out on the Grammy awards. ARMY retaliates saying, Racism is not comedy.

Just a few weeks after German radio host, Mr Matthias Matuschik's hateful and disparaging comments about BTS went viral, another organisation has gone viral for its racist and violent behaviour towards the South Korean septet. Topps, an American company that manufactures collectibles, made a rather shameful and racist illustration of BTS members with a violent illustration depicting them in a distasteful manner.

For the uninitiated, The Topps Company is an American company that is known to produce collectible cards and stickers. They produce the parody of the virtuous Cabbage Patch Kids, Garbage Pail Kids is a trading sticker card series that features various characters suffering from their own unpleasant fate. This year, The Topps Company is releasing a new Grammy-themed Garbage Pail Kids series titled 'Shammy Awards' collection. However, it is their violent portrayal of BTS members that is drawing ARMY's wrath online. The BTS illustration is titled, 'BTS Bruisers' shows the members injured and hurt, sporting bandages and stitches on their faces. They are being attacked by the Grammy trophy as they look scared and tensed in a 'whack a mole' style game.

Naturally, ARMY and Asians were furious at this development and demanded an immediate apology from Topps. Fans trended, 'We Love You BTS', 'Racism Is Not Comedy' and 'Stop Asian Hate' to protest against the online racist attack. ARMY even took to Twitter to report the matter to Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' agency. Hours later, Topps did issue a statement and took down the illustration because of the criticism it drew towards them, but unfortunately, there has been no formal apology to BTS from their end yet.

You can check out Topps statement below :

