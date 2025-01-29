'Totally copy paste...': BLACKPINK's Jennie's ZEN music video faces criticism for alleged similarity with XG's HOWLING; Fans divided on opinions

Jennie's recently released ZEN MV came as a pleasant surprise to her fans. However, what wasn't pleasant was how similar some shots of the music video were to another K-pop group's MV. The BLACKPINK member even sparked plagiarism accusations, and the creative process behind ZEN was questioned. Fans were divided on opinions regarding that, with some calling the MV low-effort and some defending Jennie.

The 29-year-old BLACKPINK star dropped the visually stunning ZEN music video on January 24, and fans showered heaps of praise on its artistic brilliance. But it didn't take long to spot the similarities between ZEN and XG's HOWLING. From Jennie standing boldly with long swan-like wings to a half-owl headgear, the iconic fire shot, and even a step of the backup dancers, fans couldn't help but wonder at the reason for such a similar concept.

The director of the MV, Choi Gi Seok, was the one who received most backlash, as he was also the credit-holder for XG's HOWLING. A fan wrote on X, "This look like totally copy-paste, even they work with same director." Another said, "This isn't the work of a professional artist," calling the director "lazy" and one having "bad ethics." Some other fandoms attacked Jennie on agreeing to the scene-by-scene copy, while some defended her, saying there's no way it can be termed plagiarised as the two MVs clearly have different concepts and filmography.

One fan on X pointed out XG's futuristic MV concept with elements from Japanese culture, which was totally different from Jennie's ZEN, which talked about self-belief and determination to achieve what she wants to achieve. Some even argued that it takes a lot of time to plan and then work on an MV, and as XG's HOWLING was released in November last year, using their concept was not a possible option for the BLACKPINK rapper's comeback album.

Even after the MV controversy, Jennie's ZEN has been garnering immense love and popularity. It is a pre-release track from her upcoming debut solo album, Ruby, which is set to release on March 7.

