Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung Min and BTS to unite for a special collaboration?

Son Heung Min and BTS, the two world stars who have spearheaded the global influence of South Korea over the years. So what happens when the two come together to take a step further?

On September 25, Tottenham Hotspur, the English football club’s Korean Twitter account made a post saying "Something fun is coming! Please follow @Spurs_KR, share this post with your friends, and don't miss out on the fun!! ”. Attached was an image of the forward, who is also the captain of the South Korean national football team, captioned “Dear BTS…” The image showed an animated purple balloon flying between Son Heung Min’s fingers.

Something fun is coming! Please follow @Spurs_KR, share this post with your friends, and don't miss out on the fun!! @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/oFoeGDNosf — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_KR) September 25, 2021

Fans immediately started guessing what this might be about as many thought the 29 year old footballer might be featuring on the boy group’s popular variety show ‘RUN BTS’. Some others thought that the ‘Dear BTS’ suggested that Tottenham Hotspur’s Sonny might just be displaying his affection for the group by writing them a letter.

This isn’t the first time the two known figures have been connected to each other as recently Son Heung Min spoke about his admiration for BTS calling them ‘national heroes’ and rooting for their success. Previously, on the 140th episode of ‘RUN BTS’, BTS member Park Jimin failed to recognise the footballer in a heated game, causing him to adorably apologise. The video caught the attention of the football club as it gave a nod to the singer on its Twitter account.

What do you think the collaboration will be about? Let us know below.