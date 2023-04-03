Touch Your Heart actor Shim Hyung Tak to marry his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend in July

On March 3, 2023, a South Korean media outlet revealed that ‘Touch Your Heart’ actor Shim Hyun Tak will marry his long-time girlfriend in July. The couple has reportedly been together for four years. Shim Hyunk Tak’s girlfriend is a non-celebrity from Jpan whom he met on one of his trips to Japan. The aforementioned trip was apparently made by Shim Hyung Tak for a recording session. His wife-to-be is an employee of a popular company in Japan. Shim Hyung Tak also took to his official fan cafe and thanked his fans for their love and support when he was struggling and promised them that he will live well.

Who is Shim Hyung Tak?

Shim Hyung Tak is a 45-year-old South Korean actor who was born in the South Korean capital of Seoul in 1978. He went to Sangji Youngseo College, Suwon University for his graduation. He made his acting debut in the early 2000s with shows like ‘Rustic Period’, ‘Lunch Lovers’ and ‘The Road Home’. For his role in ‘Miss Mamma Mia’ he was given the Best Actor Award at Cable TV Broadcasting Awards. In the following year, Shim Hyung Tak got nominated for the Best Male Artist Award for his work in ‘Five Enough’. Finally, in 2019, he received an Excellence Award at the Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards for his role in Lee Dong Wook starrer ‘Touch Your Heart’.

Shim Hyung Tak’s works

Shim Hyung Tak started his career in acting with shows like ‘Lunch Lovers’, ‘Rustic Period’, ‘The Road Home’ and more. It was after over a decade full of various roles in dramas that he got recognition for his acting. His role in ‘Miss Mamma Mia’ got him substantial recognition and a fair few accolades.

He got further recognition for his roles in shows like ‘Divorce Lawyer in Love’, ‘Five Enough’ and more. Some of the most popular K-dramas that he has been a part of include ‘My Sassy Girl’ starring Joo Won and Oh Yeon Seo, ‘Touch Your Heart’ starring ‘Goblin’ fame Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na and Kim Seon Ho starrer ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA to release 1st official solo album D-DAY and pre-release track in April, dates & teaser revealed