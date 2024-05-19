‘Tougher than BTS concert’; says SUGA with highlights from Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original previews; watch

SUGA, the enigmatic rapper of the world-renowned boy band BTS is currently completing his compulsory military service as per the South Korean rule. SUGA had a captivating world tour which left the fans breathless around the world.

The fun is not over as on May 18, 2024, it was announced with two special previews that a collection of the whole concert and behind-the-scenes will be released as SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original.

BTS’ SUGA drops two special previews from Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original glimpsing behind the scenes and highlights from the full concert

SUGA of BTS who marked his solo career under his alias Agust D as well as his stage name went on a mind-boggling tour titled SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY. A few days ago, SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Movie was released in theatres worldwide allowing fans to experience the concert in theatres.

On May 18, 2024, it was announced through a preview that SUGA will be dropping his full concert and behind the scenes from it as SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original. In the first preview, we see SUGA saying that whenever his BTS members surround him he does not feel anxious however, on his solo tour he is alone so he feels should do even better.

SUGA in the preview also says that he accepts that his solo tour is ‘tougher than doing a BTS concert’ so he feels it becomes important that he shows his utmost best.

Watch the full SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original first preview here:

In the second preview, we see special highlights from the full concert, which includes the special moments from SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY when Jungkook, Jimin, and RM took the stage and performed their solo songs during the concert finale in Seoul.

Watch the full second preview of SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original here:

More about SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original

SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original will include behind-the-scenes stories from the tour from the beginning to the finale. It will also include highlights and recordings of the full concert. The pre-order for SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original will begin on May 21, 2024, and be released on June 7, 2024.