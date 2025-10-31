TOZ disbands after 1.5 years, OnlyOneOf ends contract with agency and goes separate ways

Boy group TOZ has decided to wrap up their activities as a team as of October 31, 2025. It was announced on the same day on their social media accounts that the members and YY Entertainment had ended their relationship with mutual agreement. TOZ comprised of Anthonny, Hart, Yuto, and Takuto, who were formed after the end of Boys Planet, as each one of them was eliminated and unable to be a part of the final lineup, which birthed ZEROBASEONE. Here’s how the announcement of their disbandment was made.

“Hello,

This is YY Entertainment.

After long and careful discussions regarding TOZ’s current situation and future, we have mutually agreed to conclude TOZ’s group activities.

We sincerely apologize for the sudden news and for causing concern to fans.

We are deeply grateful for the passion and dedication the members of TOZ have shown throughout our journey together.

We kindly ask for your continued warm support and encouragement as each member embarks on a new beginning.

Thank you.”

On the other hand, K-pop boy group OnlyOneOf, which debuted in 2019 and has continued to impress with the concepts and presence, decided not to renew their contracts with their agency, 8D Entertainment. While initially there were suspicions that the group had also disbanded and would be ending their tenure as a team, going their separate ways, member Mill reassured their fans that OnlyOneOf was not going anywhere and would return to them. Initially a seven-piece band, Love left in 2021, with KB going independent in August 2025. Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill, and Nine are the remaining members, with KB’s future in the team unknown.

“Hello.

This is 8D Entertainment.

We are letting you know that our management of OnlyOneOf has come to an end.

We would like to sincerely thank the lyOn (OnlyOneof’s fans) who have supported the artists with their unchanging love for a long time.

Although OnlyOneOf’s activities as a group have ended, we ask that you warmly keep an eye on each member’s new start and give them lots of support and encouragement in the future.

Thank you.”

