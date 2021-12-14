‘Tracer’ starring Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung & more to be released on THIS date

MBC has another superb storyline in place for its upcoming drama starring Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo and Park Yong Woo. Tax, swindlers, corruption and determined officers in place, a tale like no other unfolds in ‘Tracer’ in the Division 5 of the Regional Office when a new chief takes charge.

Riding high off his success from ‘Run On’ and his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie ‘Emergency Declaration’ that resulted in people talking about his stellar looks and adorable smile, the next project on Im Siwan’s list is the upcoming comedy ‘Tracer’.

He will be joining Seo Hye Young, played by Go Ah Sung, as the handsome and talented chief Hwang Dong Ju, at the National Tax Service - Seoul Regional Office’s Tax Division 5. He goes head to head against the Director of the regional office In Tae Joon, played by Son Hyun Joo. Seo Hye Young is his daring colleague as the researcher at the bureau while a bright and good-willed but hot-tempered Oh Young (Park Yong Woo) is his boss who has given up on seeking justice.

With the aim to trace all tax swindlers, Hwang Dong Ju has found more foes than friends in his way. How will he catch the ‘bad guys’ when some of them might be closer than he expected?

‘Tracer’ opens its doors on January 7 on MBC and Wavve following the completion of ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ starring 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here are some enthralling K Dramas to watch in December 2021 featuring ‘Snowdrop’, ‘The Silent Sea’ and more