Trade analyst foresees more films to follow Gulabo Sitabo on OTT but Sooryanvanshi wouldn't be one of them

Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi were scheduled to release in theatres. However, producers of the two movies have decided to release the movie on the OTT platform. Trade analyst Girish Johar shares his thoughts on the development.

A few Bollywood producers succumbed to the uncertainty of lockdown and decided to release their releases on OTT platforms. Earlier this week, it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo will skip the theatrical release process and directly release on an OTT platform. Today, the makers of Shakuntala Devi announced that the Vidya Balan starrer will also follow Gubalo Sitabo's footsteps to an OTT release. This decision led to the theatre owners and multiplexes condemning the producers' decision.

This also raised eyebrows over the possibilities of more Bollywood movies skipping the big screen and directly releasing it on the small screen. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla that Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala might not be the only movies releasing on an OTT platform. He predicts more completed projects releasing on the OTT platforms. However, he points out that these releases will help producers to stay afloat during the pandemic.

"There are many producers in the industry which have 8 to 10 movies. Off the catalog, just to sustain these tough times, if they release two to three projects on OTT, it could keep their machine release," he said. These OTT releases will help producers breathe. However, he suggests that producers will keep their big releases for theatres, whenever movies return to normalcy. "If you see the movies they have selected, these are not hardcore commercial big-screen releases. These are small movies that would have catered to Tier 1 cities. And OTT is a tier-one city phenomenon," Girish added.

"Producers have been making films that are almost finished. But due to the lockdown, they also know that another six months, technically, they will be no normalcy and they will not be able to survive. That is why they have taken this extreme step. I am confident that once normalcy returns, everything will be back to normal," Girish assures.

He also points out that the concept of releasing star-studded movies on the OTT platform isn't a surprising move. The industry saw it coming for a few months now. "Yes, a new platform, a new window will be created by then but if you look back at the trends from six months ago, the new window was already created. People were talking about OTT releases. Now it is in the spotlight because the cinemas are shut," he said.

Nevertheless, the trade expert assures that the decision to bring these movies on OTT will not influence the makers of big-ticket movies like Sooryavanshi to release the movie on the small screen directly. Giving an example of Disney Plus, he notes that the international platform is associated with one of the biggest production houses in the West. However, they are also postponing their releases instead of releasing the movies on Disney Plus.

Keeping that example in hand, Girish feels that producers in India will also want their movies to release on their big screens and provide audiences the experience instead of just releasing it for the sake of it. "I am confident of our theatrical platforms and no one can take away the cinema-going experience from India. The big-screen movies will release on the big screen," an optimistic Girish said.

What are your thoughts on movies releasing on the OTT platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

