Trailer of legal drama series 'Guilty Minds' starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra is OUT

The trailer of legal drama 'Guilty Minds' featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra as the main protagonists was released on Friday.

Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, the show is produced by Karan Grover.

'Guilty Minds' for me is more than just a series based on two prolific lawyers who fight for justice and their clients. It is a representation of all that I've learned about the law through my family. Growing up, the law was a constant topic of discussion on the dinner table at my house and I have always been intrigued by it. So, I wanted to present a realistic take on the legal system and 'Guilty Minds' does that through the varied cases it explores," said Shefali Bhushan, creator and director.

"The series is our first collaboration with creator and director, Shefali Bhushan, who has presented an authentic and realistic portrayal of Indian courts through a variety of relatable cases. And, the phenomenal performances by our actors have breathed life into the narrative, making 'Guilty Minds' a truly thrilling and compelling watch," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

The show also features Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Deepak Kalra, Satish Kaushik, and Benjamin Gilani among others.

Co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui, 'Guilty Minds' will be streaming on Prime Video from April 22.

