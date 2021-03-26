From Train to Busan to Okja: 5 best Choi Woo Shik film performances, Ft a special bonus performance

Happy Birthday Choi Woo Shik! We recommend five of Choi Woo Shik's best film performances, also a special bonus performance. Read on to find out.

Happy Birthday, Choi Woo Shik! The handsome and talented, Korean-Canadian actor is best known for his amazing portrayal of a meek, but ambitious man, Kim Ki Woo aka Kevin in the Academy Award-winning film, Parasite. Choi Woo Shik has spent his growing years in Canada and returned to Korea when he was 21 years old, to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor.

Over the years he has done some exemplary work on both television and films. He has worked in dramas like Rooftop Prince, The Package and cameo appearances on Fight For My Way and Who Are You. His film career has been pretty illustrious, working with the biggest filmmakers in Korea like Bong Joon Ho and Yeon Sang Ho. His films have earned some of the biggest accolades in the world like SAGs, The Golden Globes and of course, the prestigious Academy Award. We recommend four must-watch Choi Woo Shik films, also an honorary mention. Read on to find out.

1. Train to Busan

Although not the main part, his performance didn't go unnoticed. Choi Woo Shik played Min Yong Guk, a high school student and baseball player who is going to Busan to a baseball game. Train To Busan is a 2016 zombie-thriller featuring Gong Yoo in the lead role. It is duly praised for its social commentary on South Korea and its government.

2. Okja

Choi Woo Shik's first collaboration with Bong Joon Ho, he played Kim Woo Shik, a young driver for the Mirando Corporation. Although a brief role, it was certainly a significant role in the larger scheme of things. The 2017 action-adventure film is a story about a young girl Mija, who raises a genetically modified pig and how a greedy CEO and self-styled environmentalist wants to profit off Okja. It stars Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal in prominent roles.

3. The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion

A mystery-action film written and directed by Park Hoon, features Choi Woo Shik as Nobleman. The film also starred Kim Da Mi, and now the two of them will be reuniting in a romantic-comedy drama titled, Us That Year, releasing in the latter half of this year.

4. Confidential Assignment

Choi Woo Shik plays Kang Hyuk Jin in the 2017 South Korean action film directed by Kim Sung Hoon. It stars Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin and Kim Joo Hyuk. The film was a huge commercial hit domestically and a second instalment is in the pipeline with Hyun Bin reprising his role as, Cheol Ryung.

5. Time To Hunt

A 2020 dystopian action-thriller film, it is set in dystopian South Korea, the film follows a group of friends who plot a heist and find themselves hunted down by a mysterious assassin after accomplishing the mission. Choi Woo Shik plays Ki Hoon in the film.

Honorary mention:

Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon are best of friends with each other, they even have a group called the Wooga squad! But that's not all, they even make cameo appearances in each other's work. Choi Woo Shik played Park Moo Bin, Kim Ji Won's potential date in Fight For My Way. Park Seo Joon returned the favour by making a special appearance as Ki Woo's friend in Parasite, who changes his life, literally.

That's not all, Choi Woo Shik returned his favour by making a cameo appearance in Park Seo Joon and Woo Do Hwan starrer, supernatural film, The Divine Fury. He made a brief appearance as Father Choi.

Once again, Happy Birthday Choi Woo Shik!

