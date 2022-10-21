Train to Busan and Eternals star Ma Dong Seok star Ma Dong Seok reveals marriage with Ye Jung Hwa

Actor Ma Dong Seok announced his marriage in the most unique way. On October 20, Ma Dong Seok announced his marriage news to the world. While accepting his trophy for Film Artist Award, he referred to Ye Jung Hwa as his wife prompting many to question him. The couple has been publicly dating since 2016 and many were excited to learn about their relationship.

Ma Dong Seok’s speech

On being awarded the Film Artist Award at the 12th annual Beautiful Artist Awards, actor Ma Dong Seok said, “Thank you to my ‘The Outlaws 2‘ aka ‘The Roundup’ colleagues, as well as my family and my wife that I love, Ye Jung Hwa.” This prompted fans and the media to question if and when he got married. Soon after, his agency Big Punch Entertainment responded saying that Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa registered their marriage in 2021 and have not held a ceremony so far. They both have been busy and so will be holding their wedding later.