Train to Busan and Eternals star Ma Dong Seok star Ma Dong Seok reveals marriage with Ye Jung Hwa
Health enthusiasts, Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa got married last year after dating for over 5 years.
Actor Ma Dong Seok announced his marriage in the most unique way. On October 20, Ma Dong Seok announced his marriage news to the world. While accepting his trophy for Film Artist Award, he referred to Ye Jung Hwa as his wife prompting many to question him. The couple has been publicly dating since 2016 and many were excited to learn about their relationship.
Ma Dong Seok’s speech
On being awarded the Film Artist Award at the 12th annual Beautiful Artist Awards, actor Ma Dong Seok said, “Thank you to my ‘The Outlaws 2‘ aka ‘The Roundup’ colleagues, as well as my family and my wife that I love, Ye Jung Hwa.” This prompted fans and the media to question if and when he got married. Soon after, his agency Big Punch Entertainment responded saying that Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa registered their marriage in 2021 and have not held a ceremony so far. They both have been busy and so will be holding their wedding later.
Ma Dong Seok
Widely known as Don Lee, Ma Dong Seok is a Korean-American actor who has taken on many prominent roles. With an internationally breakout performance in Train to Busan, he has been known for multiple famous projects. He was also a part of the first edition of ‘The Outlaws’ which is a part of the Crime City series and returned to reprise his role of Ma Seok Do. He also appeared in the MCU film Eternals, in the role of the villain, Gilgamesh.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Gong Hyo Jin shares wedding ceremony and outfit details; Son Ye Jin, Shin Min Ah and more react