Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho to helm first-ever English production 35th Street with Leonardo DiCaprio

Yeon Sang Ho is known for directing the box-office hit zombie apocalypse film Train to Busan. Starring Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, Jung Yu Mi, and more talented actors, this deft piece of action horror still goes down the history of Korean classics. The director is now set to helm his first-ever English film in his signature genre.

On June 6, reports emerged stating that Yeon Sang Ho is set to direct his first-ever Hollywood film titled 35th Street. Joining him is screenwriter Ryu Yong Jae who is known for penning Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area.

Notably, this will mark the second collaboration between the writer-director duo who previously helmed Peninsula, starring Kang Dong Won, Lee Re, and Koo Kyo Hwan.

In addition, the production of this new action horror will be managed by Appian Way, a company founded by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. Korean production company WOW POINT will also join the journey of making another blockbuster with Yeon Sang Ho.

According to reports, the filming for 35th Street will be kicked off in the second half of 2025. Additional details including cast and plot will be revealed with time.

Yeon Sang Ho's filmography

Yeon Sang Ho is known as the master of Korean action-horror whose work primarily includes monstrous creatures that will make your blood run cold. He rose to fame after writing and directing the 2016 film Train to Busan starring Korean A-listers like Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, and Jung Yu Mi.

Some of his other notable films include Psychokinesis (2018) starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Jung Yu Mi, and Park Jeong Min, Peninsula (2020), and Jung_E (2023) featuring Kang Soo Yeon.

He recently held the Netflix original manga-adapted mini-series Parasyte: The Grey starring Jeon So Nee, Masaki Suda, Koo Kyo Hwan, and more. Yeon Sang Ho is also known for helming Save Me Season 2 (2019), Hellbound (2020), The King of Pigs (2022), and The Bequeathed (2024).

Notably, the celebrated director also worked on a few animation projects including The King of Pigs (2011), The Fake (2013), Kai (2016), Senior Class (2016), and more.

Excitement builds up as Yeon Sang Ho ventures into Hollywood directing his first English film 35th Street.

