Travel to Cha Deok-bun, a magical Korean tea café as Hallyutalk takes you on a tour from the comfort of home

There are many different types of beverages in the world; though not all are equally favored. When it comes to naming the world's most popular beverage, nothing can beat a good cuppa. There is close competition between tea and coffee, but most prefer tea. Coffee is famous in western countries, but tea is popular all around the world. There are many types of tea available and it is so easy to prepare!

The origin of tea, as per credible records, dates back to the 3rd century CE in Asia. It reached Europe, by trade, in the 16th century CE and became fashionable among the English in the next century. As such, it does not come as a surprise that Asian countries have many cultural features surrounding this beverage, including the very famous tea ceremony.

Nowadays preparing tea for consumption is as easy as adding a teabag to a cup of hot, or warm, water. So places that still follow the meticulous steps of a tea ceremony are very rare to find. Especially considering the fact that these steps consume quite some time, which, in the current fast-paced world, is a luxury.

For all the tea lovers, and even those who don't like tea, who are travel enthusiasts and people who aspire to go to South Korea, here's a snug little café in Yeongjong-do, an (exclave) island of Incheon Metropolitan City's Jung-gu district, called Cha Deok-bun (차덕분) that you might want to check out.

Breaking down the hangul characters, cha (tea) and deok-bun (thanks to/for), the name of the café means Thanks to Tea. Also, Deok-bun being the fetal name of their 6-year-old adds a touch of sentiment to the name of the café. Located in 12, Eunhasu-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon, Republic of Korea, it is a place where you can relax while looking down at the wide sea. Besides having an assortment of beverages, including coffee, in their menu, this place is famous for its tea and accompanying desserts.

Hallyutalk had the incredible opportunity to be taken on an exclusive and meditative tour of Cha Deok-bun by the owners themselves and it was every bit magical to say the least. The atmosphere is positively ethereal with the soulful smell of tea wafting in the air. It feels as though you have been transported to a whole other world where happiness and serenity soothe your soul with every deep breath you take. It takes a minute to fully realize and take in the regal gorgeousness of the cafe before you can even start to look through their enviable menu and every moment feels truly spiritual.

If you thought black tea, green tea and, say, bubble milk tea are the only types of teas, think again. Other than the variety of loose leaf teas, you would be able to taste the variety of flower teas they offer on their menu. It does not end there! If you're looking for something very Korean, try their very traditional beverages made with mugwort, pine pollen or even green tangerine. Every order of beverage they take is on an individual basis. So if you're visiting the place in a group of two or more, we would advise ordering different teas so that you could taste a bit of everything. Before you feast upon your order, a member of the staff would approach you and you would get a bit of a Tea 101. They would explain to you about the tea(s) you have ordered, what its effects on you could be, and what the best way to consume it is. If reviews are anything to go by, they are very helpful too besides imparting a feeling of intimacy.

When it comes to cafés, there definitely have to be delectable snacks to munch on. If those are harmonized with your beverage, you've hit a jackpot! Cha Deok-bun offers a variety of such harmonized desserts to accompany your cuppa. Grilled rice cake, red bean butter monaca, and walnut rolled with dried persimmon, are some of their highly recommended menu items. Customers also recommend their red bean panna cotta; an Italian dessert with a Korean twist. If you are confused between the numerous available options, just ask for a platter!

The very first impression about any dining place is delivered by the aesthetic of it. Cha Deok-bun doesn't disappoint in that aspect either! If you’re unable to score a sea-facing window seat, you could pick a mountain-facing one! The café is located on the eighth floor which gives you a beautiful view of the very green city around it with mountains at a distance. In addition to a regular chair-and-table seat, there are table-and-cushion seats that you might have seen in various K-Dramas. Of course, window seats are the best ones, but those in the middle are also decorated with beautiful elements that make each one feel different. Plants, their translucent reflections and the furniture make every corner of the place picturesque. There is a display table, with a variety of tea sets that you can buy, right in front of the counter. You could feel the owners' effort, care and attention to detail in every element of the café.

Like millions of fans of the Korean culture, whether that be K-Pop or K-Drama, skincare, fashion or beauty, if you dream of visiting South Korea, make sure to visit the Cha Deok-bun café that is exploding on SNS. It’s the perfect place for a meditative break while you enjoy the tourist spots in Yeongjongdo.

