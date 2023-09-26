TREASURE announces 2023 TREASURE CONCERT REBOOT IN SEOUL; find all details inside

The K-pop sensation, TREASURE, is gearing up for a larger-scale concert tour, a testament to their ever-increasing global popularity. This upcoming event marks their first solo concert in approximately a year. On September 26, YG Entertainment officially announced that TREASURE will be hosting the 2023 TREASURE CONCERT [REBOOT] IN SEOUL.

More about 2023 TREASURE CONCERT REBOOT IN SEOUL

K-Pop idol group TREASURE is all set to reunite with their fans through a solo concert in Seoul. YG Entertainment has officially announced that TREASURE will be hosting the 2023 TREASURE CONCERT [REBOOT] IN SEOUL at the KSPO DOME in December. This three-day extravaganza is scheduled from December 15 to 17 at the KSPO DOME, located within the Olympic Gymnastics Stadium in Seoul. Notably, this marks their first solo concert in over a year since their last solo concert, [HELLO] in SEOUL, which took place in November. Building on the success of the previous year, TREASURE is poised to elevate the concert experience with a total of three performances at the prestigious KSPO DOME, a highly sought-after venue in the world of K-pop.

Exclusive PRESALES for the TREASURE concert will be accessible solely to TREASURE MAKER MEMBERSHIP(GLOBAL) members who have purchased their membership at TREASURE Weverse Shop GLOBAL. The registration link for FANCLUB PRESALES will become available on October 4th (Wednesday) at 2 PM KST. Please note that PRESALES participation is limited to TREASURE MAKER MEMBERSHIP(GLOBAL) members who have completed the Presales registration process. To be eligible for PRESALES, you must be a member of both INTERPARK and TREASURE MAKER MEMBERSHIP(GLOBAL).

Here are the key details:

General Ticket Sales Period: October 18, 2023 (Wednesday) at 20:00 KST.

General Ticket Sales will commence based on the availability of remaining or canceled seats after the PRESALES.

General Ticket Sales will remain open until the reservation closing dates as follows: For the December 15, 2023 (Friday) Show, reservation closes on December 14, 2023 (Thursday) at 17:00 KST. For the December 16, 2023 (Saturday) Show, reservation closes on December 15, 2023 (Friday) at 17:00 KST. For the December 17, 2023 (Sunday) Show, reservation closes on December 16, 2023 (Saturday) at 11:00 KST.



For the December 15, 2023 (Friday) Show, reservation closes on December 14, 2023 (Thursday) at 17:00 KST.

For the December 16, 2023 (Saturday) Show, reservation closes on December 15, 2023 (Friday) at 17:00 KST.

For the December 17, 2023 (Sunday) Show, reservation closes on December 16, 2023 (Saturday) at 11:00 KST.

Advertisement

More about TREASURE

TREASURE's second album, REBOOT, achieved remarkable success on multiple fronts. It soared to the top of the iTunes album chart in various regions, including Asia, South America, and Europe. The album's title track, BONA BONA, also enjoyed immense popularity, topping the iTunes Song Chart in 20 regions and making its mark on the Billboard Global (Excl. US) chart.

Furthermore, REBOOT demonstrated its immense popularity with impressive sales figures. The album achieved over 1.71 million sales in Korea and gained global recognition with strong sales in regions like Asia and North America. It reached the pinnacle of the Circle Chart Albums, earning the prestigious title of a million seller for the album.

In Japan, REBOOT continued its winning streak by securing the No.1 position on Oricon's weekly album chart and making notable appearances on Billboard Japan's charts, including Hot Album and Top Album Sales.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TREASURE to drop new music video for b-side track B.O.M.B from recently released LP REBOOT in September