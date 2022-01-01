TREASURE announces comeback with exciting ‘Coming Soon’ poster

TREASURE is officially coming back! It’s the first day of the new year, and TREASURE is already promising to keep us busy. On January 1, at midnight KST, TREASURE gave their fans a surprise by dropping a poster announcing their comeback. Along with including the message “Happy New Year!”, the poster announced that ‘The Second Step’ is coming soon.

Check out the poster shared through their label, YG Entertainment’s official Twitter account:

A representative from YG Entertainment shared, “Opening up the new year like this will make it a meaningful comeback for TREASURE”, and added that they have been preparing thoroughly for a long time for this comeback.

The South Korean boy group debuted in 2020 with ‘The First Step: Chapter One’, the first part of the album trilogy. Following this, TREASURE released their first studio album, ‘The First Step: Treasure Effect’, in January 2021. The group's debut caught a lot of attention as they were the first YG Entertainment group to debut in roughly four years, after BLACKPINK. With their solid musical capabilities and production skills, TREASURE won their first Rookie of the Year award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2020.

TREASURE debuted through YG Entertainment’s reality survival program, ‘YG Treasure Box’, and consists of 12 members: Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan.

