TREASURE announces much-anticipated comeback in May with upcoming single KING KONG; releases poster
TREASURE is set to make their much-anticipated comeback with single KING KONG to be released in May 2024. Read to know more details about the song.
-
TREASURE reveals upcoming single KING KONG release details
-
More about the K-pop group TREASURE
TREASURE is gearing up for their comeback which they announced a few days back. The group has been dropping spoilers for their much-anticipated release with various teasers over the days. Titled KING KONG, the track will be unveiled soon in the coming days.
TREASURE reveals upcoming single KING KONG release details
On May 16, 2024, YG Entertainment has revealed the title for TREASURE’s upcoming release along with a poster. The song is named KING KING which will be released on May 28, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Moreover, the teaser poster reveals the names of the producers, songwriters, and composers who participated in the creation of the song. Moreover, the post is captioned as ‘MY LOVE IS LIKE KING KONG’ which completes the sentence previously teased in their trailer.
Previously, a short video teaser for the group’s comeback was released, which was captioned MY LOVE IS LIKE ________ and the same text is typed out on a black background, providing a hint at the concept of the upcoming new song. Moreover, a poster was also unveiled subsequently revealing the date of release. However, it has not been confirmed if the track will serve as a pre-release for their upcoming album. More information will be revealed through the group’s official pages in the coming days.
More about the K-pop group TREASURE
Formed by YG Entertainment in 2019, the K-pop boy group is composed of 10 members, which include Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. In 2020, TREASURE made their debut with their first single album, The First Step: Chapter One. The group went on to release their first studio album titled The First Step: Treasure Effect in 2021 which consists of the previously released single albums, The First Step: Chapter One, The First Step: Chapter Two, and The First Step: Chapter Three.
In 2023, the group went on to release its second full album, Reboot, along with the title track, Bona Bona. The group held their second world tour in the same year, named after their album. After a long 9-month hiatus the group is set to return to the industry with brand new music, creating excitement among the fandom.
ALSO READ: aespa heroically faces sweet treat’s wrath in Licorice music video from upcoming album Armageddon; WATCH