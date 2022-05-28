TREASURE announces plans for summer comeback; Bang Yedam & Mashiho to temporarily pause activities

On May 27, YG Entertainment shared updates on boy group TREASURE’s plans for the second half of this year. The agency revealed that the boy group has begun preparing for a new album, and is aiming to release it this summer. Reportedly, the title track has already been confirmed and the group is expected to film the music video after completing details in the recording and choreography practice.

Although specifics about the song or the album have not yet been revealed, YG Entertainment clarified that the group started preparing early because they have bigger projects planned for the latter half of this year, to mark their second anniversary in August.

At the end of this year, TREASURE will be embarking on their Japanese arena tour. Prior to this, there is a possibility of an additional concert in Korea, which would follow TREASURE’s first concert in Korea in April, if it takes place.

In the midst of this happy news, come some other updates. TREASURE will be temporarily promoting as 10 members. Member Bang Yedam will be temporarily pausing his activities in order to focus on studying music, in his personal hopes to improve his production capabilities as an artist. TREASURE’s Mashiho, who is currently in Japan, will be extending his break due to health reasons, and spending more time with his family.

YG Entertainment commented on this, sharing, "We always strive to support our artists for their growth while putting the health of the members first as our priority. After sufficient discussion with the TREASURE members, we decided to give the two members longer breaks, so we ask for your generous understanding and support."

Stay tuned for more updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Sriya Lenka to become first Indian K-pop idol as BLACKSWAN introduces two new members