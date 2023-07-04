TREASURE announces second full album REBOOT releasing on THIS date; Watch teaser

TREASURE announced that they will be coming back with a full album in July. YG Entertainment's boy group TREASURE will be releasing their second full album in the coming month, the agency shared the teaser.

TREASURE's REBOOT Announcement Film

On July 4, YG Entertainment announced TREASURE will make a comeback on July 28. The group revealed the announcement film on their social media hinting towards another electronic, dance-pop song. REBOOT is the name of the second album of the group. All the ten members were seen wearing black suits as they stood in front of white LEDs and despite the unclear faces of the idols fans still noticed changes. TREASURE member Jihoon is all set to take over fans' hearts with his new red hair.

About REBOOT

REBOOT will TREASURE's second full album which has multiple versions and exclusive content for U.S. fans. There will be a total of four versions of the tag album namely ONYX Ver., GRAY Ver., WHITE Ver., and RED Ver. Each version of the album will have different concept images which will be shipped randomly. The pre-orders for the album started on July 4 and the album will be available on July 28 in album stores.

TREASURE signed with Columbia Records

To promote TREASURE's music in the U.S. YG Entertainment joined hands with renowned American music label Columbia Records. TREASURE's sub-unit T5 recently released their single MOVE which was promoted by Columbia Records in the U.S. and the music label will also focus on the group's new album REBOOT promotion. YG Entertainment also shared that it was decided that Song Music Label will give 360-degree support to TREASURE locally in South Korea.

About TREASURE

TREASURE debuted under YG Entertainment with their first single album The First Step: Chapter One on August 7, 2020. The original 12-member group included Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Mashiho, Haruto, Doyoung, Bang Yedam, Park Jeong-woo, and So Junghwan. However, Bang Yedam left the group to pursue music studies and Mashiho left due to health reasons in 2022, according to YG Entertainment.

