TREASURE breaks personal record as latest release REBOOT becomes first album to surpass 1 million album sales

The second regular album by TREASURE, REBOOT, which was released on July 28th, was ranked first in the music category according to the Circle Chart that was conducted on August 3 by the Korea Music Contents Association. The CD has sold 1.5 million copies, including KiT and TAG versions, with a sum of 1.7 million copies combined. This was reflected by including the two-day count of Korean sales and exports to different parts of Asia and North America. A record has expanded by multiple times contrasted with the second mini album, and it is more significant as it is TREASURE's first million-seller accomplishment since debut.

TREASURE’s million-seller album REBOOT and title track BONA BONA:

TREASURE's title track BONA BONA topped the iTunes Song Chart in 20 countries. It topped the iTunes album charts in significant regions like Asia, South America, and Europe, and topped the Top 100 Daily Albums Chart of Line Music. It seems as though their Asian tour, which as of late effectively finished 40 concerts in 17 cities, influenced their achievement. At this point, one can see that TREASURE's position in the music market has grown steadily as well as the steady influx of global fans. What's more, the group is planning different projects in the final part of 2023, for example, a large scale fan meeting in Japan. The final sales volume is anticipated to rise further given the partnership with Columbia Records and the fact that they have prepared a stepping stone for yet another leap.

TREASURE’s activities:

A music video for the new album's title track, BONA BONA, was released by TREASURE, who had a fantastic comeback. The video on August third shows the members with a deep aura and introducing an extreme performance. Specifically, Choi Hyunsuk and Yoshi said, "We're working hard to perfect, to the point of getting bruised" to introduce the best music video to fans, and consumed their energy all through the recording. Also, even during the long filming, BONA BONA singers filled the set with unrelenting energy. The members of the group heated up the atmosphere in the yacht scene by releasing an explosive amount of energy and dancing flawlessly in perfect harmony.

