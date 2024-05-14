TREASURE, the K-pop boy group under YG Entertainment, is gearing up for its comeback album. The announcement was made through the surprise release of a spoiler teaser, which consisted of a message that needed deciphering. The group will be dropping new music after a very long time since its last comeback, creating excitement among fans.

TREASURE releases spoiler teaser for upcoming album

On May 14, 2024, TREASURE released a sudden spoiler trailer on its official social media pages and pleasantly surprised the fandom. The members officially announced their comeback with the teaser without offering any further details about it. Naturally, the fandom was taken aback by the good news, and everyone started speculating about it. Since the group will be releasing new music after 9 long months since their last comeback, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

The spoiler teaser is captioned MY LOVE IS LIKE ________. In the short snippet, the text is typed out on a black background, providing a hint at the concept of the upcoming new album. Furthermore, the black space is made up of eight dashes, and TREASURE also consists of eight syllables, which further creates intrigue about the upcoming album.

More about the K-pop group TREASURE

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2019, the K-pop boy group is composed of 10 members, which include Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam are previous members who parted ways with the groups. They made their debut with their first single album, The First Step: Chapter One, in 2020. It was part of their The First Step series, and the other installments were released over the course of five months.

In 2021, TREASURE released its first full studio album, titled The First Step: Treasure Effect, which consisted of 10 tracks in the digital version, including the title track, My Treasure. Moreover, it also consists of the group's single albums, The First Step: Chapter One, The First Step: Chapter Two, and The First Step: Chapter Three. In 2023, the group went on to release its second full album, Reboot, along with the title track, Bona Bona.

Furthermore, they also went on the group's second world tour in the same year, named after their album, as a promotional activity for the new release.

