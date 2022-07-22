TREASURE creates new personal record as ‘DARARI’ exceeds 100 million streams on Spotify

According to Spotify, on July 22, TREASURE’s ‘DARARI’ has surpassed 100 million streams, becoming the first song to create such a milestone. It was part of the first EP called ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ which went viral on TikTok with over 5 million videos used on the platform. It also peaked at position 97 on Spotify Global Charts.

Previously, YG Entertainment, the agency, announced the direction of TREASURE’s activities this year through the official social media handles on July 13th. YG stated, "TREASURE, who was recently active as a 10-member group due to the circumstances and health problems of individual members, will be active as a 10-member group from this summer's comeback activities and concert tour activities until the end of the year."

YG said, "It is a situation where internal difficulties and the regrets of many fans coexist, but the 10 members of TREASURE are preparing harder for new activities so that the two members do not feel empty. We will visit our fans with better music and a more mature image.”

Earlier, TREASURE’s Bang Yedam announced that he would take a break from team activities to focus on studying music for a certain period of time in accordance with his opinion that he would like to strengthen his producing capabilities. In addition, Mashiho requested an extension of rest due to health reasons, and announced that he would return to activities after spending more time with his family in his hometown of Japan.

Accordingly, until the end of the year, TREASURE will continue its activities as a 10-member group except for Bang Yedam and Mashiho.

