TREASURE Doyoung tests Covid 19 positive; fans trend hashtag

YG Entertainment releases an official statement. Read details below.

YG Entertainment released an official statement revealing that TREASURE member Doyoung had tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 July. Doyoung took the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test along with his group members and staff after he tested positive with a self-testing kit on July 12. In the statement, it was also informed that all other TREASURE members and staff members have tested negative and will be following government guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.

Ahead of an advertisement shoot, the self-test was carried out, in which only Doyoung tested positive. All 12 members, along with the staff were informed of this and underwent the PCR test. The group cancelled all their schedules immediately and notified close contacts. Further details are awaited.

After hearing this news, TREASURE fans trended the hashtag #GetWellSoonDoyoung and posted messages of encouragement for the artist.

Earlier this week, ATEEZ member San tested Dovid-19 positive and is asymptomatic. He has self-quarantined himself; other members have halted activities and are taking all necessary precautions. Noir’s Minhyuk also tested positive, prompting fellow musical artists to go into self-quarantine.

Some other solo artists, actors and groups have also had to undergo testing or postpone schedules. LOONA and Brave Girls both have stopped promotions after testing negative themselves and are quarantining as a pre-emptive measure after their staff tested positive.

This happens after a sudden surge of positive cases in South Korea, because of which the highest level of lockdown regulations will be imposed in the country starting next week.

We wish for everyone’s safety during these testing times and hope TREASURE member Doyoung soon reunites with his members in good health.

