TREASURE to host first ever global online and offline fan meeting on THIS date

TeuMe, we have some good news for you! TREASURE is all set to host their first-ever global online and offline fan meeting titled 'TREASURE 1st Private Stage – TEU-Day' on October 2 at 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST) at Seoul's Olympic Hall. This will be their first-ever global fan meeting since they debuted on August 7, 2020.

For those unversed, 'Private Stage' is YG's fan meeting brand, which combines both offline and online components to create a unique and memorable fan experience. While 'TEU-Day' combines the word 'today' with TREASURE's fandom name 'Treasure Maker' to signify the day that TREASURE and Treasure Maker will first meet. Online ticket sales for the event will open on September 1 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) through the Weverse shop, while offline ticket sales will be available through an auction on September 8 and 15. Due to Covid 19, the offline fan meeting may possibly be cancelled depending on social distancing regulations.

You can check out the poster below:

TREASURE was formed through the survival show YG Treasure Box and consists of 12 members - Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, So Jung Hwan. They debuted on August 7, 2020, with their first single album 'The First Step: Chapter One'. Dubbed as 'Global Super Rookies' of 2020, they became the fastest South Korean act to chart on Billboard's Social 50 chart and earned numerous new artist of the year awards including Rookie Artist of the Year at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

