TREASURE members celebrate their first debut anniversary with THIS special gift dedicated to fans

Happy TREASURE day everyone! The talented and rising 12 member group released the song 'EVERYDAY' for their fans in celebration of their first debut anniversary! 'EVERYDAY' expresses the group members' desire will to be by the fans' sides, anytime and anywhere. Not just that, the song is all the more meaningful because their fans, Teume, helped them make this song!

Yes, you read it right. TREASURE members collaborated with their fans, Teume to make this special anniversary song! On May 27 during a V Live broadcast, TREASURE held a poll where the fans could choose the beat of the song. More than 70,000 fans participated in the hour-long vote, and a majority of them chose a refreshing melody for 'EVERYDAY'! TREASURE actively participated in the writing, composing, recording, directing and music video production for this song. The bright and effervescent track captures the members' meaningful messages through handwritten notes shown as captions throughout the video. TREASURE members, Doyoung and So Jung Hwan, who were recently diagnosed with Covid 19, have fully recovered. The group thanked fans for their love and support and promised to return soon with better music and performances.

You can watch the video below:

TREASURE was formed through the survival show YG Treasure Box and consists of 12 members - Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, So Jung Hwan. They debuted on August 7, 2020, with their first single album 'The First Step: Chapter One'. Dubbed as 'Global Super Rookies' of 2020, they became the fastest South Korean act to chart on Billboard's Social 50 chart and earned numerous new artist of the year awards including Rookie Artist of the Year at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Happy first anniversary, TREASURE!

