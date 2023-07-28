TREASURE members confess their feelings looking all chic in BONA BONA MV from 2nd album REBOOT; WATCH

BONA BONA contains the message 'Born To Love You' that shows the subject of portentous fascination. BONA BONA, which has a noteworthy metal sound, adds an extreme exhibition and shows the experienced side of TREASURE. The music video for BONA BONA, which was delivered with the second collection REBOOT, additionally conveys the sights with refined style individuals and brilliant exhibitions. Specifically, the amiability of the vocal line and rap line, which have developed considerably more, adequately balances the 10-month break.

TREASURE’s BONA BONA from 2nd album REBOOT:

Furthermore, through this album, TREASURE has completely caught their melodic development and abilities. Rapper line Choi Hyunseok, Yoshi, Haruto, Asahi, Junkyu, and so on, flaunted their abilities by posting their names in different fields, from composing verses to creating for this album credit. Furthermore, Big Mama's Lee Younghyun took part in the b-side melody 'GOAT' as an element, and Lee Chanhyuk of AKMU took part in the structure and verses of the b-side tune 'Wonderland'. Returning following a 10-month break, TREASURE is foretelling another beguile with melodic development as well as extraordinary masculinity. Attention is focused on TREASURE's best course of action, which will take off considerably further in the coming days.

TREASURE:

Haruto won't be taking part in the comeback activities because of his granddad's illness, causing him to spend time with his family. The group was rearranged from a 12-member group to a 10-member group with the departure of Bang Yedam and Mashiho. BONA BONA, which was first delivered to the media, enraptured the ears because of the foot-tapping track, an extraordinary and fantastic collection of beats, and an appealing bridge that expanded focus as well as the coveted YG party chorus. In this album, different blends of unit melodies are incorporated, raising assumptions. Unit T5, made out of Junghwan, Junkyu, Jihoon, Jaehyuk and Doyoung, who got ready for the gathering rebound with the pre-released track MOVE, as well as Choi Hyunseok, Yoshi, and Haruto present YG-style hip-hop flow, while Jihoon, Junkyu, and Park Jeongwoo present a melodious ballad.

