TREASURE members look charming in the first concept photos for ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’

Ahead of the release of ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE, YG's rookie group TREASURE began to release individual posters for each member, capturing the attention of global fans. On the 18th, YG Entertainment sequentially posted images containing the different charms of 4 out of 12 TREASURE members (Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, and Junkyu).

Choi Hyunsuk, who changed with an unconventional hairstyle, Jihoon with soft charisma, Yoshi with a sharp but analog sensibility with an intense red hair colour, and Junkyu with a faint gaze made viewers immerse themselves in it. In particular, in the background where vivid colours such as orange, red, and blue stand out, their white outfits created a sharp contrast, further highlighting the members' presence.

YG Entertainment posted 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' concept poster on January 17th. TREASURE's energetic aura exploded in a white outfit in front of a colourful background. The same but different, delicate styling and confident expressions of the twelve members are also impressive. Their improved visual changes attract attention.

The shape of the jewel drawn on the top of the poster and the pattern used as the background aroused curiosity about what kind of symbolic connection the new album would have. Treasure previously hinted at the special meaning contained in the new album through the 'motion teaser' video containing 12 dots, lines, circles and messages.

TREASURE will release 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' on February 15th. Unlike the 'The First Step' series, which was a single album, this time it is a mini album from the starting point. The track list has not been released yet, but more new songs than before and active activities are expected.

