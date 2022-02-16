TREASURE outsell their debut album first day sales with ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’

On February 16, TREASURE managed to sell 167,000 copies of their latest album ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’ which sold over their debut album ‘THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER ONE’ on the first day. The boy group has now exceeded 1 million copies sold with all their albums on Hanteo.

TREASURE released the first mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' all songs and the music video for the title song 'JIKJIN' at 2:30 pm IST on February 15th. As soon as the album was released, it peaked at number 1 on iTunes in 30 countries. The wide distribution of regions by continent such as Japan, Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Thailand made it possible to guess the wide global popularity of TREASURE.

It also landed at the top (4th) in the US iTunes, the world's largest pop market. It is a remarkable achievement and a remarkable leap forward without a single local activity. The soundtrack is also strong. The title song 'JIKJIN' recorded first place in Japan's Line Music Top 100 in real time, and is expanding its popularity with other major charts such as Rakuten Music.

In Korea, 'JIKJIN' went straight to No. 1 on the Bugs Chart, and other songs on the album also lined up for No. 2 to No. 4, raising expectations for the future even more. It is also noteworthy that the music video is receiving an explosive response. The music video for 'JIKJIN' reached 8 million views in just half a day after it was released on YouTube. This is more than twice as fast as the number of music video views for their previous comebacks.

TREASURE's title song 'JIKJIN' is an impressive song with a constantly changing track, vocals, and an addictive chorus reversal. As the speed and the sense of hitting are strong, it is expected that a great interest will be drawn on the performance stage they will perform.

