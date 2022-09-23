TREASURE reveal the name of the title track ‘HELLO’ in the latest poster for upcoming release

YG Entertainment announced on September 23rd, "The title song of TREASURE's new album is 'HELLO'." The poster released on this day contains the new visuals of the TREASURE members. In addition to splendid hair transformation, fashion styling that combines various colors, utilizing each individual's individuality. The background is filled with diamond jewels, the symbol of TREASURE. As if symbolizing the moment when TREASURE and TREASURE MAKER (fandom name) met, the silver diamond radiated a dazzling light. YG said, "'HELLO' is a song that expresses various emotions such as excitement, joy, and comfort with TREASURE's own vibes and brightly. TREASURE will release the 2nd mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO', including the title song 'HELLO', on October 4th.

In addition, the Seoul concert will be held for two days on November 12 and 13, which is expected to ignite the popularity of the storm. From November 26, the Japanese arena tour will start at Hokkaido Sports Center, Hokkaido Kitaeru, and it is expected to mobilize 210,000 spectators. TREASURE is a South Korean–Japanese boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through the reality-survival program YG Treasure Box (2018). The band consists of 12 members: Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. After debuting in 2020 with their single album ‘The First Step: Chapter One’, the first in a tetralogy of albums that collectively sold over one million copies in just five months.