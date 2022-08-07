TREASURE’s 2 Year Debut Anniversary: Top 5 best songs of YG’s latest group feat. ‘Jikjin’ & more

TREASURE is a South Korean–Japanese boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through the reality-survival program ‘YG Treasure Box’ (2018). The band consists of 12 members: Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. After debuting in 2020 with their single album ‘The First Step: Chapter One’, the first in a tetralogy of albums that collectively sold over one million copies in just five months.

Boy

Their official debut song, ‘Boy’ is an EDM and pop heavy track that did its job to bring attention to their strengths- vocal, dance and rap. In true YG fashion, they were cool throughout the video and each member shined through and through. The EDM chorus could seem noisy to some but it added to the party or a more upbeat vibe to the song. The YG style ‘Party Chorus’ didn’t escape this group too and they did it in the best way!

I LOVE YOU

As the title suggests, it's a love song that talks about the guy who starts to fall for a girl and anything she does, makes them fall in love even more. Like ‘Boy’, this is also an EDM and pop heavy track with the party chorus that brings a surprising but a great conclusion to the song. Here, Haruto and Hyunsuk’s rap really stands out as well as Mashiho’s vocals in the bridge.

MMM

Even though it has the structure of a typical YG song, here they oodles of the charm that is reminiscent of BIGBANG with Gen-Z style. The EDM is more quiet and the anti-drop chorus is surprising. The song doesn’t pick up a beat until the party chorus but it works really well here.

MY TREASURE

A complete 180 from their usual title tracks, ‘MY TREASURE’ is presented as an encouraging and uplifting song for people suffering during the pandemic. The upbeat instrumental with the sweet lyrics really shows how much they care for their fans and would do anything for them. They encourage the students and other children to cheer up and express their true feelings.

Jikjin

Their latest title track, ‘Jikjin’ brought something different from the group. The fast-paced rock verses coupled with the EDM drop chorus had an effect on the listeners. Yoshi, Bang Yedam and Hyunsuk stood out with their rap and vocals! The MV was absolutely a treat to watch as well as their choreography!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shows off her gorgeous visuals in a selfie with Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite track from TREASURE? Let us know in the comments below.