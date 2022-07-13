TREASURE’s Bang Yedam and Mashiho to continue hiatus till end of 2022; Group to promote as 10 members

On July 13, YG Entertainment released an update regarding Bang Yedam and Mashiho’s absence from TREASURE’s activities. They said, “Earlier, TREASURE announced that the group would be promoting as 10-members temporarily due to personal and health issues. Now, it has been decided that TREASURE will continue to promote as 10-members from the group's summer comeback, to their concert tour, scheduled to take place until the end of 2022.”

Here’s the full statement:-

“Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We would like to briefly notify TREASURE MAKERS of TREASURE's promotion plans.

Earlier this year, TREASURE announced that the group would be promoting as 10-members temporarily due to personal and health issues. Now, it has been decided that TREASURE will continue to promote as 10-members from the group's summer comeback, to their concert tour, scheduled to take place until the end of 2022.

Despite internal difficulties and disappointment from fans, the 10-members of TREASURE are doing their best to ensure that fans do not notice the absence of the two members while preparing for their new promotions.

TREASURE will be celebrating their 2nd anniversary this August, and thus, they plan on greeting fans soon with an improved sound and image.

Please send your warm cheers and support for the 10-members of TREASURE who will greet TREASURE MAKER soon, including Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Jungwoo, and Junghwan."

Earlier, YG confirmed that Bang Yedam wouldn’t join because he decided to focus on studying music for a certain period of time in accordance with his opinion that he would like to further strengthen his producing capabilities while Mashiho was regaining his strength back in Japan and further extended his stay there to nurse himself back to health as well as spend time with his family.

