TREASURE’s Haruto, Doyoung, Jeongwoo and Junghwan look dazzling in new concept photos

On January 20th, YG Entertainment posted individual posters of TREASURE’s Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan on various social media handles. Following Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Yedam, the last four members have all been revealed. Each of them drew the attention of fans with their unique styling and confident yet relaxed appearance.

In particular, Doyoung radiated a chic charisma with intense eyes. Haruto, with his sharp jawline, showed off his provocative charm by looking straight ahead with his arms crossed. Jeongwoo, with his indifferent expression, stimulated emotions in a dreamy atmosphere, and So Junghwan thrilled the viewers with his sensual poses and dandy visuals.

In other news, according to YG Entertainment on January 20th, the pre-orders for TREASURE's new album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE', which are currently on pre-order, exceeded 600,000 copies as of the previous day. This is the result of 8 days after the reservation sale started on January 11th.

TREASURE's three single albums released in a row in the first year of their debut sold 240,000 to 280,000 copies, respectively, and their first full-length album sold about 360,000 copies. This pre-order of 600,000 copies is twice the number of individual albums sold by TREASURE, the largest among YG rookies.

TREASURE will release their first mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' on February 15th. Unlike the 'THE FIRST STEP' series, which were single albums, this time it is a mini album so many new songs and more active activities are expected than before, raising great expectations.

