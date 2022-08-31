TREASURE’s music videos for ‘I LOVE YOU’ and ‘JIKJIN’ reach THIS mark on YouTube; Find out

On August 30 IST, boy group TREASURE hit exciting milestones on YouTube with not one but two music videos! The YG Entertainment boy group first reached 100 million views on the platform with their music video for ‘I LOVE YOU’. As the video was released in September 2020, it took about one year and 11 months for it to reach this milestone on YouTube. Further, ‘I LOVE YOU’ also became TREASURE’s second music video to reach this mark, joining their video for ‘BOY’.

Shortly after reaching the 100 million mark with ‘I LOVE YOU’, TREASURE hit the milestone another time, this time with their music video for ‘JIKJIN’! ‘JIKJIN’ is TREASURE’s latest title track, and was released in February 2022.

This means it took the music video about six months and 15 days to reach the 100 million mark. With this, ‘JIKJIN’ becomes TREASURE’s fastest music video to reach this milestone! The boy group’s music video for ‘BOY’ previously held this record. Being TREASURE’s first ever music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube, ‘BOY’ took about one year and four months to hit this mark.

TREASURE debuted in 2020 under YG Entertainment, with their single album ‘THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE’, with its lead single ‘BOY’, and accompanying track ‘COME TO ME’. The YG Entertainment group includes twelve members, Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan. Presently, members Bang Yedam and Mashiho are on a break, and TREASURE is active as a 10-member group for the time being.

Earlier this month, the boy group celebrated its second debut anniversary. Recently, TREASURE’s song ‘DARARI’ also hit 100 million streams on Spotify.

