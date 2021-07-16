TREASURE’s So Jung Hwan tests Covid 19 positive; Member Jihoon to not be MC this week

This is TREASURE’s second member to be diagnosed with Covid-19. Read details below.

It seems to be a not-so-good week for the members of the rookie group TREASURE as now reports of member So Jung Hwan testing Covid-19 positive have come up. The group’s label, YG Entertainment issued a statement saying So Jung Hwan has been confirmed as a positive case today, July 16. He is now the second member from TREASURE after Doyoung was announced as a confirmed case on July 13.

YG Entertainment also informed that all other staff members have tested negative and will be following government guidelines for staying safe. All other members of TREASURE too have tested negative following So Jung Hwan’s confirmation and have taken additional tests since 13 July. The statement mentioned that So Jung Hwan has been keeping his health in check during self-isolation and taking regular tests with a simple self-diagnostic kit when the results came positive. He was further confirmed as a positive case after taking the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

All other members of TREASURE will be self quarantining. The group has halted all their scheduled activities. Member Jihoon is a regular MC at SBS’s Inkigayo music show with NCT member Sungchan and IZ*ONE member Ahn Yu Jin. He will not be appearing in this week’s broadcast as he will be isolating himself.

The group was formed on the survival show YG Treasure Box in 2019 and went on to debut in August 2020 with a single album, The First Step: Chapter One. Their last comeback was their first full-length album, The First Step: Treasure Effect, concluding The First Step series.

We wish a speedy recovery to So Jung Hwan and hope all the other members stay safe too.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Send your good wishes for So Jung Hwan below.

Credits :YG Entertainment

Share your comment ×