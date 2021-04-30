TREASURE’s Truz character dolls, made with LINE FRIENDS, sell out in just one minute of its release

The rookie group TREASURE is making waves once again. Know more about their collaboration with LINE FRIENDS here.

The 12-member boy group TREASURE debuted just last year in August with their single album, The First Step: Chapter One. A few months ago, they also announced a collaboration with LINE Friends, creating cartoon characters representing each member and posted their exciting behind-the-scenes clips for it too. Recently, the news of the character dolls going up for sale was also announced and the fans showcased their loyalty and love for the members like never before.

The 12 dolls, called TRUZ, were released on May 29, in both medium and plus sizes. On the official smart store of LINE FRIENDS in South Korea, all the 12 dolls were sold out in just one minute! Besides, when launched on the international select stores, the dolls were sold out in just an hour. If that isn’t incredible power showcased by how much TREASURE is making their mark on fans’ hearts, we don't know what is!

Let’s get to know a little bit of the TRUZ family created by the members. Hyunsuk created Chilli, Jihoon created Romy, Yoshi created Yochi, Junkyu created Bonbon, Mashiho created Matetsu, Jaehyuk created Lawoo, Asahi created Hikun, Yedam created Ye-Dee, Doyoung created Som, Haruto created Ruru, Jeongwoo created Woopy, and Junghwan created Podong. All these characters have one defining feature that sets them apart, such as Ruru’s ability to clone himself, Chilli’s clue flame signifying his passion and more.

Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, even ITZY has collaborated with LINE Friends to create adorable characters! And TREASURE’s Japanese track BEAUTIFUL is being loved by many fans in Japan!

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Share your comment ×