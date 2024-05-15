TREASURE is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album! The group made the announcement through a spoiler teaser previously, taking everyone by surprise. Furthermore, with another spoiler teaser, they have revealed the date of the upcoming album’s release.

TREASURE is set to make their comeback with a brand new album

On May 15, 2024, YG Entertainment unveiled another spoiler teaser for TREASURE’s awaited comeback. Along with the teaser, the release date for the album has also been revealed, and the fans are ecstatic about it. The contents of the image contain a warning that says, ‘Wild behavior detected’ building curiosity surrounding the concept. Furthermore, it is assumed that the official date of the album release has been mentioned, which is May 28, 2024. Although not a lot of information is available yet, it is expected that the group will return with banger music again!

Previously, a short video teaser for the group's comeback was released, which pleasantly surprised the fandom. The spoiler teaser is captioned MY LOVE IS LIKE ________ and the same text is typed out on a black background, providing a hint at the concept of the upcoming new album. TREASURE will be making a comeback after 9 long months with Reboot as their last album, released in 2023.

More about the K-pop group TREASURE

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2019, the K-pop boy group is composed of 10 members, which include Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. In 2020, They made their debut with their first single album, The First Step: Chapter One. It was part of their The First Step series, and the other installments were released over the course of five months.

In 2021, TREASURE released its first full studio album, titled The First Step: Treasure Effect, which consisted of 10 tracks in the digital version, including the title track, My Treasure. Moreover, it also consists of the group's single albums, The First Step: Chapter One, The First Step: Chapter Two, and The First Step: Chapter Three. In 2023, the group went on to release its second full album, Reboot, along with the title track, Bona Bona. The group held their second world tour in the same year, named after their album. Are you excited for the upcoming new album?