TREASURE sets new personal record with THIS number of pre orders ahead of comeback

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Published on Jan 20, 2022 08:41 PM IST  |  4.4K
   
TREASURE
TREASURE's concept poster : courtesy of YG Entertainment
YG Entertainment’s boy group TREASURE is heralding a spectacular comeback, by setting a new personal record ahead of their upcoming release. On January 20, YG Entertainment announced that TREASURE’s upcoming mini album, ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’ has surpassed 600,000 total copies pre-ordered as of the previous day.

This announcement comes just over a week after pre-orders for the release began on January 11. Considering that the release is a mini album that has yet to release any significant details like the track list, the announcement is drawing a lot of attention to the rate at which TREASURE is growing in popularity.

TREASURE’s previous record was 360,000 album copies pre-ordered, with their first full album, ‘THE FIRST STEP: TREASURE EFFECT’. This essentially means that the boy group’s upcoming release has already achieved nearly double of their previous pre-order album sales record. As there is still about a month to go for the release of the physical album, the final order volume is expected to increase further. As a result, YG Entertainment has decided to produce additional copies to meet the demand pouring in from domestic and international fans. 

‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’ is TREASURE’s first mini album, set to release on February 15. YG Entertainment previously said, “Please look forward to TREASURE’s ‘second step’ that will hit like a storm this year”. TREASURE drew a lot of attention upon their debut in August 2020, as they were the first group introduced by YG Entertainment after BLACKPINK. 

