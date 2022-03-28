TREASURE surpasses over 800,000 in latest album sales; Popular B-Side ‘DARARI’ to get an MV?

YG Entertainment announced on March 28th that TREASURE's 1st mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' sold over 800,000 copies. Considering that TREASURE's single album sales record is the highest and the follow-up song promotion will start in mid-April, it is noteworthy that it is not at all impossible to become a million-seller.

TREASURE, which had been highly anticipated since the first mini album pre-order amounted to 600,000 copies even before their comeback, increased their potential as they began their full-fledged activities. Not only the actual album title song 'JIKJIN', but also the b-side song 'DARARI', which did not even have a music video or performance stage, gained spontaneous popularity on TikTok and imprinted their presence on the public.

In order to repay the love from fans, TREASURE will be working on a follow-up song. Starting with the concert on April 9 and 10, the 'DARARI' stage was announced. YG also decided to produce a music video. It may not be an absolute popularity indicator, but album sales are considered one of the figures that can tell the extent of the expansion of the core fandom.

It is positive that the number of global fans who purchase TREASURE's albums is steadily increasing, and greater synergy is expected when these concert stages and follow-up activities are combined. The album topped the iTunes charts in 30 regions and topped the world-wide album charts, and after winning two titles in the domestic Gaon charts in February, it occupied Japan's Oricon weekly charts.

The title song 'JIKJIN' achieved remarkable achievements, winning first place in various major music site rankings, winning two music broadcasts ('Show Champion' and 'Music Bank'), and entering the US Billboard Global 200 chart.

