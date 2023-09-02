TREASURE to drop new music video for b-side track B.O.M.B from recently released LP REBOOT in September

On September 1, a South Korean media outlet confirmed that TREASURE will be releasing a new music video for the popular B-side B.O.M.B from the newly released LP REBOOT. They recently finished the filming for the video and YG Entertainment confirmed that they will be releasing the video in September. They are also rearranging and changing some lyrics in B.O.M.B that are meant for the video.

TREASURE’s new music video B.O.M.B:

B.O.M.B is a dance-heavy song and the members Junkyu, Yoshi, and Haruto partook in writing and composing the song. It is backed by a fantastic melody and a striking string sound. The verses cleverly depict falling head over heels in love and are profoundly habit-forming. These have been garnering incredible reactions from fans. B.O.M.B is fervently well known on different global charts despite not indulging in any promotional activities. The song topped the US Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart. The number of views on videos with related hashtags of the song has now surpassed 11 million views and now with this new music video, fans are even more excited for it! YG Entertainment said that because of the love that they have courted for the song, they wanted to try and appease the fans even more. With the new MV coming, they are planning a slew of promotional activities. They are also planning a dance challenges for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

TREASURE’s LP REBOOT

TREASURE's second album REBOOT topped the iTunes album chart in regions like Asia, South America, and Europe. The title tune BONA BONA also topped the iTunes Song Chart in 20 regions and as well entered the Billboard Global (Excl. US). The album crossed 1.71 million album sales in Korea as well as global sales in places like Asia and North America, and arrived at the highest point of Circle Chart Albums, becoming a million seller with the album. In Japan, the album came out at No.1 on Oricon's weekly album chart as well as Billboard Japan's charts such as Hot Album' and Top Album Sales.

