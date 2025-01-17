TREASURE to release one studio album and one EP in 2025 before world tour in October; Report

TREASURE, one of the top K-pop boy bands, formed by JYP Entertainment, is ready to open a new chapter in their career this year. In 2025, they will complete 5 years since their debut, so fans are eagerly looking forward to their comeback. There is some good news, as K-media is reporting they will release not one, but two albums this year.

According to Daily Sports' coverage on January 17, YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun Suk announced that TREASURE will release a new mini-album this year, also the highly-anticipated third full-length album. Following that, they will embark on a world tour in October, as announced previously.

The news of the two albums is sparking much excitement among the fans, who have been eagerly looking forward to the group's comeback. TREASURE didn't make a Korean comeback last year. Back in August 2024, the boy band released a Japanese album King Kong / Reverse. Meanwhile, the group will also embark on a US tour in April this year. They are set to perform in New York, Washington DC, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

Formed by YG Entertainment, TREASURE debuted on August 7, 2020, with their first single album The First Step: Chapter One. Even before the release, the group recorded over 170,000 pre-orders for the album, marking a strong start. The music video for the lead single Boy garnered over 10 million views within just 26 hours and 20 million views just in six days.

Following the explosive success, TREASURE returned with the second installment of The First series. The third one The First Step: Chapter Three arrived in November of the same year, further strengthening their discography.

Initially, the group debuted with 10 members but in 2022, Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam terminated their contracts with YG Entertainment and left the group.

Currently, TREASURE has 10 diversely talented members: Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. In 2025, Choi Hyun Suk and Jihoon will take over the leadership positions, replacing the former leaders Junkyu and Asahi.

Are you excited for TREASURE's comeback?

